Comparing 10 stock market trading and investment apps in India

Over the past few years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of retail investors who have ventured into the stock market in India. As financial education becomes more accessible, the onboarding process becomes easier, and the desire to create personal wealth rises, more people are becoming interested in investing in the stock market.
Naturally, this boom has resulted in the popularity of trading and investment apps in India, and it is now easier than ever to invest, trade, and monitor portfolios via a smartphone. The mobile-first platforms have eliminated most of the previous complexity associated with traditional brokers, so even first-time investors can start their journey without any difficulties.
As a trader, whether experienced or new, it is essential to select the right app to ensure a comfortable and safe trading process. Let’s explore 10 leading apps for stock market trading in India that combine ease of use, powerful features, and reliable performance to help both beginners and experienced investors make informed decisions.
Given are some of the most secure and easy-to-use trading and investment apps in the Indian stock market.
Groww has rapidly emerged as one of the leading stock market trading and investment apps in India. The app offers a powerful platform for trading to both beginners and pro traders. At the same time, investors can invest in direct mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, NFOs, corporate bonds, and IPOs all in one place. Recently, Groww has been awarded the “Best Investment App India” award by Sensor Tower 2024.
With advanced trading tools and a clean UI, Groww has positioned itself as a go-to platform for stock market trading and investment among both beginner and advanced traders in India.
Upstox is a discount broker that is rapidly expanding and provides a rich trading experience. The app offers powerful tools at a competitive price with the support of strong investors, including Ratan Tata.
It is especially favoured by active traders who want speed and technical features.
Zerodha is regarded as a leader in the discount broking industry in India. Its Kite app is trader-friendly, combining functionality and reliability.
The robust community and education programs (such as Varsity) of Zerodha are also valuable to users.
Angel One is a full-service broker formerly called Angel Broking, and it has managed to embrace a tech-first strategy to remain competitive.
Angel One provides a combination of traditional financial advice and new trading convenience.
5Paisa is a low-cost trading application that suits low-income investors. It is a performance-driven platform that is owned by IIFL.
It is an ideal starting point for traders who want to keep expenses to a minimum.
Motilal Oswal’s MO Investor app caters to both long-term investors and short-term traders with a research-rich platform.
MO Investor is a great fit for investors who value expert insights alongside trading access.
As one of India’s largest full-service brokers, ICICI Direct provides a secure and robust platform for investors who want seamless banking and brokerage integration.
While its brokerage charges are on the higher side, the convenience and credibility are unmatched.
HDFC Securities is another trusted name offering integrated trading services through its parent HDFC Bank.
The app offers a traditional experience backed by strong support and trust.
Part of Kotak Securities, this app focuses on convenience and multi-asset investing.
It’s ideal for Kotak Bank users who want everything under one umbrella.
One of India’s oldest brokers, Sharekhan, has revamped its mobile offering to stay competitive.
It’s a reliable choice for users who want full-service benefits with modern UI upgrades.
Today, technology has made stock market investing more accessible than ever. With so many options available, the right trading app can make a significant difference in your investment journey, be it real-time access to data, low fees, or expert research. Each app listed here is among the leading stock trading apps in India, offering something unique.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
Want to get your story featured as above? click here!
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.