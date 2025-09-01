Comparing 10 stock market trading and investment apps in India

Over the past few years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of retail investors who have ventured into the stock market in India. As financial education becomes more accessible, the onboarding process becomes easier, and the desire to create personal wealth rises, more people are becoming interested in investing in the stock market.

Naturally, this boom has resulted in the popularity of trading and investment apps in India, and it is now easier than ever to invest, trade, and monitor portfolios via a smartphone. The mobile-first platforms have eliminated most of the previous complexity associated with traditional brokers, so even first-time investors can start their journey without any difficulties.

As a trader, whether experienced or new, it is essential to select the right app to ensure a comfortable and safe trading process. Let’s explore 10 leading apps for stock market trading in India that combine ease of use, powerful features, and reliable performance to help both beginners and experienced investors make informed decisions.

10 Apps for Stock Market Trading and Investment in India Given are some of the most secure and easy-to-use trading and investment apps in the Indian stock market.

1. Groww Groww has rapidly emerged as one of the leading stock market trading and investment apps in India. The app offers a powerful platform for trading to both beginners and pro traders. At the same time, investors can invest in direct mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, NFOs, corporate bonds, and IPOs all in one place. Recently, Groww has been awarded the “Best Investment App India” award by Sensor Tower 2024.

Advanced option chain, ultra-fast trade execution, customizable intraday screeners

clean, intuitive Interface with easy navigation for beginner traders

Direct Investment in Stocks, Mutual Funds, ETFs, NFOs, corporate bonds, and IPOs

In-app learning resources, blogs, and tips for beginners. With advanced trading tools and a clean UI, Groww has positioned itself as a go-to platform for stock market trading and investment among both beginner and advanced traders in India.

2. Upstox Upstox is a discount broker that is rapidly expanding and provides a rich trading experience. The app offers powerful tools at a competitive price with the support of strong investors, including Ratan Tata.

Low Brokerage Fees: Among the lowest in the market.

Among the lowest in the market. Strong Charts and Tools: TradingView and ChartIQ integrations to do more technical analysis.

TradingView and ChartIQ integrations to do more technical analysis. Custom Watchlists: Easily monitor your favourite stocks.

Easily monitor your favourite stocks. Rapid Order Execution: Quick trades even during high market volumes. It is especially favoured by active traders who want speed and technical features.

3. Zerodha Kite Zerodha is regarded as a leader in the discount broking industry in India. Its Kite app is trader-friendly, combining functionality and reliability.

Sleek UI: Responsive and clean design.

Responsive and clean design. Charting Tools: A variety of indicators, studies, and overlays to conduct pro-level analysis.

A variety of indicators, studies, and overlays to conduct pro-level analysis. Coin & Console integration: Access to mutual funds and reports.

Access to mutual funds and reports. Low Brokerage: 20 rupees per order executed (or 0.03 percent). The robust community and education programs (such as Varsity) of Zerodha are also valuable to users.

4. Angel One Angel One is a full-service broker formerly called Angel Broking, and it has managed to embrace a tech-first strategy to remain competitive.

ARQ Prime: Investment suggestions with AI.

Investment suggestions with AI. Smart API Access: For algorithmic and custom trading strategies.

For algorithmic and custom trading strategies. Zero Brokerage on Delivery: Appealing to long-term investors. Angel One provides a combination of traditional financial advice and new trading convenience.

5. 5Paisa 5Paisa is a low-cost trading application that suits low-income investors. It is a performance-driven platform that is owned by IIFL.

Fixed 20 rupees per order: Suitable for small and large trades.

Suitable for small and large trades. Direct Mutual Fund Investment: No transaction charges on the mutual fund.

No transaction charges on the mutual fund. Smart Investor Pack: Robo-advisory and stock recommendation. It is an ideal starting point for traders who want to keep expenses to a minimum.

6. Motilal Oswal MO Investor Motilal Oswal’s MO Investor app caters to both long-term investors and short-term traders with a research-rich platform.

Expert Recommendations : Backed by strong in-house research.

: Backed by strong in-house research. Portfolio Health Tracker : Provides analysis of diversification and returns.

: Provides analysis of diversification and returns. Earnings Updates: Company-wise results and estimates. MO Investor is a great fit for investors who value expert insights alongside trading access.

7. ICICI Direct As one of India’s largest full-service brokers, ICICI Direct provides a secure and robust platform for investors who want seamless banking and brokerage integration.

3-in-1 Account : Banking, trading, and demat services in one.

: Banking, trading, and demat services in one. Wide Range of Products : Includes F&O, equities, mutual funds, bonds, and insurance.

: Includes F&O, equities, mutual funds, bonds, and insurance. Research-Backed Advice: Daily insights and actionable ideas. While its brokerage charges are on the higher side, the convenience and credibility are unmatched.

8. HDFC Securities HDFC Securities is another trusted name offering integrated trading services through its parent HDFC Bank.

Secure Login : Biometric and device-based security layers.

: Biometric and device-based security layers. Real-Time Data : Live market feeds and quick order placements.

: Live market feeds and quick order placements. Research Tools: Custom reports and strategy ideas. The app offers a traditional experience backed by strong support and trust.

9. Kotak Stock Trader Part of Kotak Securities, this app focuses on convenience and multi-asset investing.

Multiple Order Types : Stop loss, bracket, and cover orders are supported.

: Stop loss, bracket, and cover orders are supported. Market Watch : Real-time updates and detailed stock info.

: Real-time updates and detailed stock info. Custom Alerts: Stay informed on key movements. It’s ideal for Kotak Bank users who want everything under one umbrella.

10. Sharekhan One of India’s oldest brokers, Sharekhan, has revamped its mobile offering to stay competitive.

Research-First Platform : Daily calls, tutorials, and investor education.

: Daily calls, tutorials, and investor education. Portfolio Insights : Track sectoral exposure and asset allocation.

: Track sectoral exposure and asset allocation. User-Friendly Interface: Simple navigation for beginners. It’s a reliable choice for users who want full-service benefits with modern UI upgrades.

Conclusion Today, technology has made stock market investing more accessible than ever. With so many options available, the right trading app can make a significant difference in your investment journey, be it real-time access to data, low fees, or expert research. Each app listed here is among the leading stock trading apps in India, offering something unique.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.