Comparing RuPay Credit Cards with International Options

This article aims to help you choose between RuPay credit cards and international options like Visa and Mastercard comparing them based on acceptance, fees, benefits, and security features. This comparison will explore domestic vs international usage patterns, transaction costs, and special offers to help match the right card with your lifestyle and spending habits.
Choosing the appropriate credit card network can be important for your financial convenience and benefits. With RuPay, an Indian card payment network, growing in popularity, many in India wonder whether it or an international alternative better suits their needs. According to RBI data, RuPay cards reportedly make up over 60% of all cards issued in India, indicating their increasing adoption.
The decision between applying for a RuPay credit card and international alternatives often depends on your spending habits, travel frequency, and value preferences. This comparison will highlight key differences in acceptance, costs, benefits, and security features, assisting you in making an informed choice that aligns with your lifestyle and financial goals.
RuPay is India's domestic card payment network developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). International networks like Visa and Mastercard, meanwhile, operate globally and have been established for several decades.
When you apply for a RuPay credit card, you're choosing a network with:
Conversely, international cards generally provide:
Pro Tip: If you rarely travel abroad, a RuPay card's domestic benefits might be more suitable than the international acceptance advantage of Visa or Mastercard.
The cost difference between these card networks can have an impact on your finances over time.
|Fee Type
|RuPay
|International Cards
|Annual Fee
|Generally lower
|Often higher, especially for premium variants
|Transaction Fee
|Lower (0.5-1%)
|Higher (1-3%)
|Currency Conversion
|1-2%
|3-5%
|Cash Withdrawal
|2.5%
|2.5-3.5%
For example, on international purchases amounting to ₹1 lakh annually:
This suggests that RuPay may be more economical for primarily domestic spenders. You can check your credit score to see which card options you qualify for based on your financial profile.
Understanding various credit card uses can help determine which network might better serve your lifestyle.
RuPay cards are well-suited for domestic spending, offering:
If you primarily use your credit card for everyday purchases like groceries, dining, and entertainment within India, RuPay's domestic focus may provide better value.
For frequent international travelers, consider these benefits of international cards:
Customer Story: Rahul, a software engineer who travels domestically 90% of the time, switched from his premium international card to a RuPay credit card and saved nearly ₹7,000 annually in fees while utilising similar benefits for his usage pattern.
Security considerations should factor into your decision:
Consider these scenarios to determine which card type suits you better.
Choose RuPay if you:
The RuPay credit card application process is straightforward and often features lower eligibility requirements compared to premium international cards.
Opt for Visa or Mastercard if you:
Some individuals find it beneficial to have both:
This approach allows you to leverage the strengths of both networks. Airtel Finance offers various credit card options that may suit different needs, aiming to help you build the right combination for your lifestyle.
The choice between applying for a RuPay credit card and international alternatives often depends on your spending patterns, travel frequency, and value preferences. RuPay offers advantages for domestic-focused users, while international cards may be more beneficial for global travelers.
Consider your typical credit card uses, fee sensitivity, and feature requirements when making your decision. For many Indians with primarily domestic spending, RuPay cards can offer good value. Those who travel internationally frequently might find international networks more suitable, even if there are higher fees.
An example of a RuPay credit card is the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card. It offers UPI payments via credit card with a 1% cashback, and provides other benefits such as: cashback on Airtel bills and recharges, as well as on spending with certain food delivery and grocery platforms..If you are considering a RuPay card, this could be an option to explore.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.