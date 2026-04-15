Comparing Stock Broker Referral Programs (2026): Zerodha , CapMint, Dhan & More

Earning passive income by referring friends to stock brokers is a popular strategy for market enthusiasts. However, recent regulatory updates have changed how these programs operate.
In August 2024, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) issued new guidelines to prevent “trade inducement,” i.e. the practice of encouraging users to over-trade simply to earn a commission. As a result, many brokers have completely restructured their reward systems.
Before choosing a platf915orm, it is important to understand how brokers calculate your earnings.
Many traditional brokers advertise high revenue-sharing percentages (like 60% or 70%). However, they calculate your share based on ”net” brokerage, not "gross." This means they deduct platform fees, software charges, and operational costs before paying your commission.
To build a reliable income stream, it is generally better to prioritise modern discount brokers that offer transparent, daily-calculated, or ﬂat-fee payout systems.
Here is a clear and honest breakdown of the stock broker referral programs available today.
Zerodha pioneered the referral model in India but removed cash payouts for casual users to strictly comply with the NSE's 2024 guidelines.
Currently, CapMint offers one of the highest percentage-based returns in the industry.
Dhan offers a reliable model for building a recurring income stream, focusing heavily on dashboard transparency.
₹100 mark.
If you prefer guaranteed, upfront cash instead of waiting on a percentage of your friends' future trades, ﬂat-fee programs are a better ﬁt.
₹100 bonus when they place their ﬁrst trade.
|Platform
|Reward Structure
|AP Registration Required?
|Payout G Settlement Speed
|Zerodha
|300 Reward Points
|No
|One-time points upon account opening
|CapMint
|50% Brokerage Sharing
|No
|Daily settlement (Min. ₹100 withdrawal)
|Dhan
|20% Brokerage Sharing
|No
|Next day credit (Min. ₹100 withdrawal)
|Upstox
Flat ₹200 (Account) +
₹100 (Trade)
|No
|One-time cash upon milestone completion
|Groww
|Flat Cash Reward
|No
|One-time cash (Selected eligible users only)
Choosing the right platform depends on the trading habits of the people you invite:
Disclaimer: Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Referral program terms, regulatory guidelines, and payout structures can change. Always verify the latest terms directly on the broker's official website.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
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