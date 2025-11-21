Concentrix Expands Partnership with Palo Alto Networks to Deliver AI-Powered Managed Security Services in India

NEW DELHI, India - Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced an expansion in its strategic partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to provide Managed Security Services ("MSS") in the India region. The collaboration will deliver AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, with the first comprehensive offering, Concentrix CyberProtect, designed to help organizations transform their security operations.

Concentrix’s CyberProtect offering, announced by the company in April, combines fully managed services from Concentrix with leading cybersecurity partner technology, including Palo Alto Networks AI-driven security operations platform, Cortex XSIAM. This partnership aims to help organizations secure their AI systems with AI against the backdrop of growing cyber- attacks.

"We're thrilled to formalize our partnership with Palo Alto Networks to bring innovative, AI-powered security solutions to the market in India," said Rishi Rajpal, Global Vice President, Governance, Risk & Compliance at Concentrix. "This collaboration allows us to deliver end-to-end solutions for our customers, providing unparalleled security, efficiency, and operational excellence in threat detection, vulnerability management, and compliance."

View full Image Concentrix CyberProtect

"Palo Alto Networks is committed to helping our customers be ready for today’s and tomorrow’s attacks using our Cortex XSIAM platform-based approach," said Swapna Bapat, Vice President, India & SAARC at Palo Alto Networks. “By combining our platform with Concentrix's cybersecurity expertise and managed services, we can provide our joint customers in the India region with a modernized Security Operations Center (SOC) that has increased speed, accuracy, and control.”

Built on advanced AI and machine learning, Cortex XSIAM simplifies security operations, stops threats at scale, and accelerates incident remediation. It automates data integration, analysis, and triage to allow SOC teams to focus on the most important alerts. This enables organizations to benefit from improved visibility, detection, and response times while reducing total cost of ownership.

Concentrix CyberProtect provides a holistic approach to detecting and eliminating security gaps and includes complete resource management. Backed by the company’s deep security expertise and a strategic network of industry-leading partners, customers receive a fully operationalised portfolio of services with a clear implementation roadmap.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.