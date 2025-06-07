Consumer watchdog orders e-commerce platforms to self-audit on deceptive practices

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed e-commerce platforms to conduct self-audits within three months to identify and eliminate "dark patterns", deceptive design practices that mislead consumers into unintended actions.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Saturday said all e-commerce platforms must examine their interfaces for practices that undermine consumer choice or constitute unfair trade practices.

"All e-commerce platforms have been advised to conduct self-audits to identify dark patterns, within 3 months of the issue of the advisory, and take necessary steps to ensure that their platforms are free from such dark patterns," the ministry said in a statement.

Based on their audit findings, platforms are encouraged to provide self-declarations confirming their sites are free from deceptive practices.

The CCPA said these declarations would help build consumer trust and create a fairer digital marketplace.

The authority has already issued notices to some e-commerce platforms found violating guidelines for preventing dark patterns, though, it did not name specific companies.

Dark patterns include practices like false urgency alerts, hidden costs added at checkout, subscription traps, and disguised advertisements that manipulate consumer decision-making.

The government established a Joint Working Group, comprising representatives from ministries, regulators, consumer organisations and national law universities, to monitor violations and suggest awareness programmes.

The government notified guidelines for preventing dark patterns in 2023, identifying 13 specific practices, including basket sneaking, confirm shaming, forced actions, interface interference, bait and switch tactics, drip pricing, and subscription billing traps.