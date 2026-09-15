Corporate India’s AI playbook: Organisations are rebuilding data foundations for AI over big models

A widely cited number from the 2026 Stanford AI Index frames the moment neatly: nearly 88 per cent of organisations globally are now using some form of Artificial Intelligence (AI). But, deployment of autonomous AI agents, which are systems that act rather than merely answer specific queries addressed to them, remains in single digits across almost every business function. This is a gap that captures where Indian enterprises find themselves today. A large majority are comfortably past the experimentation stage, but are just beginning to grapple with what it actually takes to run AI at scale, safely and profitably.

This was on full display at the Oracle × LiveMint Executive Roundtable, The AI-First Enterprise: Building Intelligent Infrastructure for Enterprise-Scale AI. What emerged was a shared acknowledgment that the industry’s early “adopt everything, justify later” instinct has run its course, and that the work is only just beginning.

“The discussion is quickly moving away from doing AI for the sake of AI. Companies have started defining a clear outcome. Is it adding to the top line? The bottom line? Productivity? AI is no longer a GPU problem. It’s an outcome problem, and only then does it become an engineering problem, one where guardrails matter enormously, especially in regulated sectors,” said Vivek Gupta, Senior Director and Head of Technology & Cloud Sales at Oracle India, who works closely with CIOs and CTOs across sectors.

This shift from technology-led to outcome-led AI is perhaps the single biggest change in how Indian enterprises are approaching the space compared to even a year ago. And increasingly, executives are converging on the importance of getting the right data in the right format to build a successful AI model.

“If you don’t annotate your data at the source, you end up spending enormous time later digging through what is essentially a data landfill just to figure out what it means,” said Sanjeev Chauhan, Vice President of Cloud Engineering at Oracle India. He pointed to a frontier already emerging in more mature organisations, ontology. This is the work of converting knowledge locked in individual employees’ minds or scattered workflows into something the organisation owns collectively and which AI can meaningfully draw on. “That becomes the basic building block for the next step – an organisation whose data is clean, annotated and not locked into any single AI model’s interpretation of it,” he further explained.

The shift shows up clearly on the ground. At Delhivery, AI has moved well past pilot dashboards into live operations. “We are shifting from isolated AI use cases to agentic processes that can look directly at operational data and act,” said Hari Kishan, Director of Engineering at the logistics company. Vision-based cameras now flag damage during loading and unloading in real time at its facilities, alerting control-room teams instantly rather than relying on manual spot checks; predictive models increasingly factor in inputs like weather to anticipate delivery delays before they happen. Customer queries about shipments, meanwhile, are increasingly being resolved end-to-end by agentic systems working within defined service windows, rather than routed to a human first.

View full Image View full Image CIOs, CTOs and data leaders from across sectors participate in a closed-door discussion on how Indian enterprises are moving from AI experimentation to scalable, outcome-driven adoption.

But scaling AI is not just a technology and infrastructure challenge, but a people one. Nowhere is that clearer than in organisations where most employees sit outside the technology function altogether. At consumer durables major Usha International, the entry point was leave and reimbursement approvals, which is not a sophisticated use case. “We picked an application everybody in the organisation was already using,” said Hemant Verma, AGM-IT at Usha International, describing a chatbot integrated into the company’s ecosystem. Adoption, he said, is now close to 90 per cent. “The direction came from the top, and that made all the difference. Once people saw leadership actually using the tools, adoption followed,” he said.

That ‘start small, start visible’ approach is becoming something of a template across India Inc not because ambition is lacking, but because trust in AI has to be earned incrementally before it can be extended to higher-stakes processes, particularly among the workforce from non-technical backgrounds.

That caution is more pronounced, or more necessary, in regulated sectors like banking and financial services. “In a regulated industry, explainability matters as much as the answer itself. If a decision goes wrong, you need to be able to trace exactly how it was arrived at,” said Jayant Tandon, CTO, Srei Infrastructure Finance.

He pointed to infrastructure choices as an underrated lever in managing AI’s costs. After moving core workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the firm reported lower overall computing costs and data-egress charges, while using OCI’s independently scalable compute and storage resources for more efficient scaling. This is a detail that speaks to a broader trend of enterprises re-evaluating cloud architecture specifically through an AI lens, rather than treating it as a settled decision made years ago.

“AI is a jackhammer. Not everything needs to be solved with a jackhammer,” Tandon said.

So, while regulatory pressure is compounding the shift, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, along with tightening expectations from sector regulators on model explainability and board-level accountability for algorithmic decisions, is pushing governance from an afterthought to a prerequisite.

There is a quiet consensus that India's AI story is entering its second chapter. The first was about proving AI could work at all. The second, now underway, is about the unglamorous scaffolding beneath it. What is needed is clean data, an honest measurement of outcomes, and infrastructure choices built for scale rather than novelty. As Chauhan put it, summing up where the room seemed to land, “The real prize isn’t using AI. Plenty of companies can already claim that. It is building enough of a data and trust foundation that AI eventually becomes a genuine point of differentiation, rather than just another tool everyone has”.