Country votes for performance, not slogans, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami as PM Modi completes 12 years

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office marked a period of welfare delivery, governance reforms and infrastructure expansion, while accusing the Congress of failing to implement schemes during its years in power.

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Addressing reporters at the BJP state headquarters in Dehradun, Dhami said voters had endorsed Modi's leadership in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections because of his government's performance.

"The country now votes for performance, not slogans," Dhami said, adding that India had emerged as a more confident and secure nation under Modi's leadership.

He claimed that projects announced by previous governments often remained incomplete, whereas schemes launched by the current government were being executed within fixed timelines. Dhami also cited welfare measures such as PM-Kisan, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan Yojana and free ration distribution among the achievements of the Centre.

Referring to Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said development projects worth over ₹3 lakh crore were underway in the state. He highlighted the Char Dham All Weather Road project, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line and redevelopment works at Kedarnath and Badrinath.

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What Dhami said People voted for Modi in 2014, 2019 and 2024 based on performance.

More than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty.

₹ 4.31 lakh crore has been transferred through DBT.

More than 35 lakh pilgrims have visited the Char Dham this year.

Over 2.54 lakh women in Uttarakhand have become "Lakhpati Didis". Dhami also pointed to measures such as the abrogation of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, expansion of UPI-based payments and infrastructure growth as key achievements of the Modi government.

The Congress had not reacted to the Chief Minister's comments at the time of publication.