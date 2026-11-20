Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and former Keralam Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday accused Chief Minister V D Satheesan of repeatedly making "false claims" about the increase in the state's tax revenue and taking credit for developments in which the present government had no role.

In a Facebook post, Balagopal said the increase in tax revenue in October was due to four factors and not because of any steps taken by the Satheesan government.

He said the increase in GST on lottery tickets from 28 per cent to 40 per cent, following a decision of the GST Council, had contributed to the rise in overall tax revenue. However, the increase did not benefit the state treasury, he said.

The additional revenue received following changes in the settlement of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) was another reason, the Kottarakkara MLA said.

The changes were made by the GST Council in response to complaints over the distribution of IGST revenue to consuming states.

A one-time increase of ₹600 crore, following an incorrect input tax credit claim by a company based in Ernakulam, had also contributed to the rise, Balagopal said.

The general improvement in the economy across the country and the sharp rise in prices in Keralam had also resulted in higher tax collections, he said.

"Except for the increase resulting from the price rise in the state, the Satheesan government had no role in any of these developments," he said.

Balagopal alleged that neither the chief minister nor his department had taken any steps in the past six months to increase the state's tax revenue.

He said the gradual growth in Keralam's economy, resulting from the measures taken by the first and second Pinarayi Vijayan governments over the past decade, was continuing.

Balagopal also recalled three major promises made by Satheesan when he was the Leader of the Opposition to improve the state's financial position.

Satheesan had promised to prevent tax losses in the gold trade and bring thousands of crores of rupees into the state treasury through better tax collection from the sector.

However, despite a sharp rise in gold prices over the past six months, there had been no significant increase in revenue from gold compared with the previous government's tenure, Balagopal said.

On IGST, he said Satheesan had earlier alleged that the state was not receiving its due share because the previous government had failed to submit the required documents.

He had promised to secure the amount after coming to power. However, the present government had taken no major steps in this regard, Balagopal alleged.

The money received so far was from the settlement of applications submitted by the previous government, he said.

He also referred to Satheesan's promise to recover thousands of crores of rupees in pending tax arrears within a few months.

Balagopal said the promise was based on incorrect information about tax arrears dating back to the formation of Keralam.

The chief minister had now stopped speaking about the issue after realising the difficulties involved in recovering the amount, he alleged.

The former finance minister further alleged that the government had failed to take any constructive steps to improve the state's financial position in the past six months.

He also alleged that the financial assistance scheme for women's safety and the Connect to Work scholarship for young people had been discontinued.