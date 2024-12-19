At the heart of India’s burgeoning spirits industry, a quiet pioneer has been working behind the scenes for more than four decades. The malt from this world-class distillery has been the backbone of India’s and the world’s biggest whisky brands. South Seas Distilleries – the masters of maturing and distilling malts in India’s unique climate, has four decades of expertise in crafting India’s finest malts and a distilling legacy of fine spirits spanning more than a century. After establishing a state-of-the-art distillery, which is home to India’s largest copper pot stills, the country’s largest maturation warehouses, and handpicking rare oak casks from around the globe, South Seas has released their OB (original bottling) of some of the rarest and oldest Indian single malt whiskies in extremely small batches. From their private collection of malts aged for an exceptionally long time comes Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky, available in two expressions, Rare and Dhua – which are amongst India’s rarest and oldest single malt whiskies. Crafting these whiskies stems from a deep passion for the art of whisky making, beyond just a mere business.

Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky - Dhua

The story behind the name The name ‘Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky’ is an ode to the distillery’s founder. Four decades ago, he envisioned and set up a world-class malt distillery in India—a dream met with scepticism at a time when single malts were virtually unheard of in the country. Driven by his vision and passion for perfecting the art of whisky making in India, he overcame the odds with patience, perseverance, and resilience. By installing India’s largest copper pot stills, establishing the country’s largest maturation warehouses and hand-selecting the finest oak casks from around the world four decades ago, he laid the foundation for the success of South Seas Distilleries.

The ‘crazy’ was used in the name of the brand as it reflects the vision, bold mindset and the rebellious spirit of the Founder, a metaphor for breaking free from conventions and being a pioneer in the timeline of maturing Indian single malt whiskies in India. The ‘cock’ or the rooster, is the brand’s mascot and just like the crow of the rooster heralds in a new dawn, Crazy Cock Single Malt whisky marks a new era for South Seas by bringing four decades of expertise in the art of distilling and maturing malt whiskies in India, to whisky connoisseurs globally.

Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky – Rare

A taste of time and art in a bottle Released in extremely small batches, some of the rarest and oldest single malts are bottled in Crazy Cock Single Malt whiskies. They are available in two distinct expressions – Rare and Dhua. Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky- Rare is a rich, full-bodied whisky aged in first-fill rare oak bourbon and sherry casks. Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky- Dhua, on the other hand, also aged in double oak casks, is a peated expression with smoky, sherried notes with a warm and lingering finish.

These luxury single malts are the culmination of years of patient maturation in India’s unique climate, where the interaction between the liquid and the oak imparts an unmatched depth and character to the single malt whisky. The result is a single malt whisky rich in character and complexity unlike no other, with a taste comparable to a 25-year-old single malt from cooler regions. Located in Dahanu, a pristine coastal town in Maharashtra with a unique microclimate, South Seas Distilleries has mastered the art of whisky making in this environment—an expertise honed and perfected over four decades.

South Seas Distilleries is meticulous about all aspects of whisky making, from sourcing the finest ingredients to the bespoke design of their packaging. The bottles of Crazy Cock single malt whisky, for example, mirror the distillery’s iconic copper pot stills. Furthermore, the use of the highest quality Flor-grade cork was the natural choice in line with the company’s philosophy and its commitment to quality and meticulous attention to detail at every step.

Preserving India’s Heritage Spirits Crazy Cock Single Malt whisky is one of the chapters in South Seas’ rich history. In fact, its launch marked a significant milestone, as it represents the culmination of four decades of mastering maturation and distillation of fine Indian single malts, as well as a century long distilling wisdom of India’s heritage spirits. The distillery has championed India’s unique spirit traditions; among these is Mahura (Mahua) – a heritage spirit distilled entirely from the Madhuca Longifolia flower. These flowers bloom every spring on the Mahura tree, also known as the ‘Wishing Tree’, which is Indigenous only to India. Once cherished by royals, Mahura was nearly lost to history after colonial restrictions.

South Seas revived this ancient tradition with the launch of Six Brothers Mahura, India’s first global luxury heritage spirit that pays homage to the six brothers of the family who in 1922 began the family’s distilling journey. The distillery brought the same sophistication to distilling Six Brothers Mahura as their luxury single malt whiskies by double distilling the Mahura spirit in India’s biggest copper pot stills (the very same ones used to distill Crazy Cock Single Malt whiskies) and further platinum filtering it to give it a crisp finish.

The future of Indian whisky As South Seas Distilleries celebrates four decades of excellence, it is looking to the future with excitement and ambition. The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of Indian single malt whiskies and crafting innovative and the finest spirits that challenge the status quo. With a continued emphasis on the art of distilling and maturing the finest spirits and an ongoing dedication to preserving India’s distilling traditions, the company is set to further expand its influence in the global spirits market.