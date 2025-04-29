Cricketing world, led by Sachin Tendulkar, salutes boy wonder Suryavanshi

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) "What were you doing at 14?" asked some of cricket's biggest names as they saluted the fearless and evidently gifted Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his blazing hundred in the IPL, describing the child prodigy as a star in the making.

After Suryavanshi, playing for Rajasthan Royals, smashed Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan for a six over mid-wicket in Jaipur to become the youngest centurion in T20s last night, the cricketing world duly applauded his special feat.

"Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls. Well played!" the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, himself a child prodigy who went on to become one of the best batters in the game, wrote on 'X'.

Suryavanshi broke former Rajasthan Royals batter Yusuf Pathan's record for the fastest hundred by an Indian with his 35-ball century. Suryavanshi was not even born when Pathan smashed a 37-ball hundred 15 seasons ago.

"Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals, just like I did.

"There's truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!" wrote Pathan.

India great Yuvraj Singh too was left hugely impressed.

"What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi - remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine!" wrote Yuvraj.

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth called Suryavanshi the next superstar of Indian cricket.

"At 14, most kids dream & eat Icecream.Vaibhav Suryavamshi delivers a fabulous 100 against one of the contenders for IPl! composure, class, and courage beyond his years. We are witnessing the rise of a phenomena. Indian cricket’s next superstar is here," said Srikkanth.

India pacer Mohammed Shami wrote: "Vaibhav Suryavanshi, what an incredible talent..Scoring a century at just 14 is unreal. Keep shining brother."

Former India women's team captain Mithali Raj was among the greats of the game who were left in awe of the teenager from Bihar.

"Watching Vaibhav Suryavanshi today felt like witnessing history in the making. At just 14, he has taken on a 200 chase with a level of confidence beyond his years. 100 off 35 balls, and he made it look effortless. Well played, champ!" she wrote.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop was left stunned by Suryavanshi's onslaught.