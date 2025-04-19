Crispin Chettri names 39 probables for AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) India senior women's football team head coach Crispin Chettri on Saturday named 39 probables for the national camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers to be held in June-July.

The Blue Tigresses are set to play the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from June 23 to July 5. They have been drawn in Group B, where they will face hosts Thailand, Mongolia, Timor-Leste, and Iraq.

The senior women's team camp will commence on May 1 at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

Senior players like Bala Devi and Ashalata Devi did not figure in the probables' list after they last played for the country in the 2024 SAFF Women's Championships in October.

They were omitted from the squads that played two international friendlies against Maldives and the Pink Ladies Cup in the UAE in February.

List of probables for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Payal Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Keisham Melody Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi.

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Martina Thokchom, Shubhangi Singh, Sanju, Malati Munda, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Viksit Bara, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Kiran Pisda, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Muskan Subba, Lisham Babina Devi, Karthika Angamuthu, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Sangita Basfore, Priyadharshini S, Baby Sana, Santosh, Anju Tamang.