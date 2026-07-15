Cryptocurrency trading has become mainstream enough that “which exchange should I use” is now a common first question for newcomers, right alongside “which coin should I buy.” The answer isn’t simple. Exchanges differ in the assets they list, the fees they charge, the tools built into their apps, and how they handle the security of customer funds. None of this makes one platform inherently superior to another, it depends on what a beginner actually needs on day one: a straightforward sign-up process, clear pricing, and confidence that their money is being looked after properly.

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It’s worth saying plainly that crypto remains a volatile, largely unregulated asset class in most jurisdictions. Prices can move sharply within hours, and losses are a real possibility, not a hypothetical one. Nothing below should be read as a promise of returns or a substitute for doing your own research. Beginners should also take time to understand how an exchange operates, what fees apply, and whether it complies with regulations in their jurisdiction before opening an account

With that in mind, here is a look at five exchanges that beginners frequently come across, and what each one actually offers.

Five Exchanges Worth Knowing About The five names below are not ranked in any order of preference, they are listed alphabetically. Each has built its own approach to onboarding, security, and product range, and what follows sticks to what each platform actually offers rather than how it stacks up against the rest.

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Binance Founded in 2017, Binance has grown into one of the largest exchanges globally by trading volume, with several hundred cryptocurrencies listed for spot trading alone. Its standard spot fee sits at 0.1%, with further discounts for users who hold its native BNB token. Binance publishes monthly Proof of Reserves reports and maintains a Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) as an additional layer of protection for customer holdings. The trade-off for beginners is complexity: the interface is built for active traders first, and a first-time user can find the sheer number of features- derivatives, staking, launchpad listings. Availability of specific products also varies by country, so checking regional terms before depositing is worth doing.

BYDFi BYDFi is a global cryptocurrency exchange that launched in 2020 and has since built out spot trading, perpetual futures with leverage of up to 200x, and access to traditional finance instruments such as stocks, forex, and commodities, all settled in USDT. Beginners are offered a demo trading account pre-loaded with virtual funds, letting new users practice order types and margin modes before committing real money. The platform also runs a Smart Copy Trading feature, where users can follow the positions of more experienced traders, along with a marketplace of automated trading bots for grid and dollar-cost-averaging strategies. On the security side, BYDFi maintains reserves verified through Proof of Reserves reporting, stores the bulk of user assets in cold storage, enforces two-factor authentication at login, and has set up an 800 BTC Protection Fund specifically to safeguard user assets in adverse scenarios.

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Coinbase Coinbase, listed publicly in the US and operating since 2012, is often the first exchange many beginners encounter, partly because of how much emphasis it places on guided onboarding. The app walks new users through their first purchase step by step, and its Coinbase Learn section pairs small crypto rewards with short educational modules on how various tokens work. Fees run on the higher side compared to some competitors- Coinbase’s spread-based pricing can work out to 1.5% or more on simple purchases, but for someone who wants hand-holding over the lowest possible cost, that trade-off is often accepted knowingly. Coinbase Prime, its institutional arm, custodies a meaningful share of global crypto assets, lending the platform a degree of scale and operational history.

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CoinDCX CoinDCX is based in Mumbai and was founded in 2018, positioning itself specifically for Indian users. It allows direct INR deposits and withdrawals, has automated the 1% TDS deduction that Indian tax law requires on crypto transactions, and offers a Crypto SIP feature for people who’d rather invest small, fixed amounts on a schedule than time the market. The exchange is registered with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit, holds ISO 27001 certification, and publishes Proof of Reserves. Its asset list is smaller than the global giants, and its base spot fee runs higher too, but for someone specifically looking for INR-native banking and simplified tax reporting, those factors tend to matter more than raw coin count.

Kraken Kraken has been operating since 2011, making it one of the older exchanges still active today, and its long operational history without a major security breach is frequently cited by users who prioritise track record over flashy features. Its fee structure is transparent and tiered by 30-day trading volume, and its customer support has drawn comparisons to a traditional brokerage rather than a typical crypto platform. Kraken has also simplified its interface over the past few years, a shift that has made it more approachable for people opening their first account, while Kraken Pro remains available for those who want to grow into more advanced order types later.

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Choosing where to start

Choosing where to start None of the above is a ranking, and the right fit depends on region, risk appetite, and what a beginner actually plans to do- a single small purchase, regular investing, or active trading. Whichever platform is chosen, basic security habits matter more than the brand name on the login screen: enabling two-factor authentication, verifying the exchange’s real URL before entering credentials, and avoiding leaving large balances sitting on any exchange for extended periods. Crypto exchanges can build strong protections. Regardless of the platform chosen, enabling two-factor authentication, verifying website URLs before logging in, and avoiding storing large balances on exchanges for extended periods remain some of the simplest ways to reduce risk.

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Brand: BYDFi | Media contact: media@bydfi.com Disclaimer: Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions. This article is part of a paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times/HTDSL shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article, advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions. This article is part of paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times/HTDSL shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article, advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

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