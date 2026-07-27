Crypto trading in India: What WazirX brings to the table

India's virtual digital asset (VDA) market offers users access to multiple cryptocurrency trading platforms, each with its own fee structure, trading products, security measures and user experience. Factors such as trading costs, available features, customer support and security practices may influence a user's choice of platform, depending on their individual requirements and risk appetite. This article outlines the features offered by WazirX, based on information provided by the company, to help readers understand its offerings.

Spot trading fees WazirX’s ‘ZERO’ plan offers unlimited spot trading at a flat ₹99 per month. According to the company, eligible subscribers do not pay additional spot trading fees under this subscription model. While this subscription model may suit active traders who execute multiple trades each month, users should evaluate whether it aligns with their trading frequency, costs and risk profile.

Futures & derivatives: The cost of leverage Trading activity has shifted from spot to futures following the introduction of the 1% TDS and 30% tax on capital gains from spot trading. For users trading derivatives, fees become an important consideration. Historically, Indian exchanges have charged varying fee structures for futures trading.

WazirX has recently introduced Futures trading with a maker fee of 0.02% and a taker fee of 0.04%, which apply from the very first trade without any minimum volume threshold. This is lower than the industry average in India, which typically ranges between 0.04% and 0.1% for retail users. WazirX also allows users to access Futures directly with INR, instead of converting to USDT first, which the company states is intended to simplify the process for eligible users. WazirX has maintained order books on its key trading pairs since resuming operations. It recently increased its leverage available on Futures to 100x.

Security, and customer satisfaction WazirX underwent a Singapore High Court-approved restructuring following a cyberattack in July 2024. Upon resuming operations on October 24, 2025, users received approximately 85% of their funds back with the remaining being returned through Recovery Tokens. The platform has since partnered with BitGo for institutional-grade custody and Fireblocks for infrastructure security. According to the company, data indicates that users who received their funds back have returned to trade on the exchange in growing numbers, drawn by the platform's brand recall and renewed operational focus.

Customer support is another area where exchanges are increasingly evaluated, although few platforms disclose comparable service metrics. For active traders, delays in resolving deposits, withdrawals, account access or order-related queries can affect the overall user experience. WazirX’s focus on support responsiveness after its restart has strengthened this part of the user experience, making service quality an important part of its operations.

WazirX aims to deliver a compelling value proposition: it offers the lowest predictable cost structure with ₹99 unlimited spot trading and industry-lowest 0.02%/0.04% futures fees with no volume locks, a UI that intends to support both beginners and pros, and a platform that has faced tests and recovered 85% of funds, restoring user confidence and increasing trading activity.

Note to the Reader: Readers are advised that crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.