Cummins says desire to play all Tests also reason behind decision to skip T20WC

Melbourne, Feb 3 (PTI) Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins says his injury-forced withdrawal from the T20 World Cup was also driven by a desire to be completely fit for the upcoming Test season in which he wants to play all the games.

The Test and ODI captain of his team was ruled out of the T20 World Cup as he failed to recover from a back injury and was replaced by Ben Dwarshuis.

Cummins has been dealing with the back injury since Australia's tour of the the West Indies last July and although he is feeling "really good" right now, he decided to skip the tournament starting February 7 after a scan.

"It was really unfortunate. I feel pretty good, just a minor setback and just ran out of time really. I'll rest up for a few weeks and go from there," Cummins was quoted as saying by the 'Australian Associated Press'.

"We knew after the (Adelaide) Test match we were going to need somewhere between four and eight weeks to let the bone settle right down before then building back up. Initially, we thought it might only be four weeks, because I was feeling really good, but just had a follow-up scan.

"They thought it probably needs another couple of weeks, so the timeline just became a bit too tight."

Australia have a jam-packed Test schedule starting August when they host Bangladesh for two Test matches in Darwin and Mackay, followed by a Test and ODI tour of South Africa in September.

The Aussies will then host New Zealand before touring India for a five-Test Border-Gavaskar series, followed by the pink-ball 150th anniversary Test against England at the MCG in March.

Next would be an away Ashes series, the ODI World Cup, and a possible World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

"We thought the first half of the year was a pretty good time to be conservative with the amount of cricket that's coming up," the 32-year-old pacer said.

"We'll get it right, then hopefully that will mean you won't have to worry about it, and you can just go out and play all those Test matches.

'Whereas, if you're not careful with it now and it flares up, you're chasing your tail a bit," he added.

Cummins, however, hopes to be fit in time to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League starting March 26.

"We'll just be guided by my back. We'll have another scan in a few weeks, and if it's good, then we'll have a slow build-up," he said.

"T20s are a little bit easier to get up for (than Tests), that's why I was so close to getting up for this World Cup."

Australia didn't have the best of build up to the T20 World Cup as they whitewashed 0-3 in Pakistan but Cummins sounded optimistic about the team's chances.

"It wasn't our greatest few games (in Pakistan), but the guys are coming off a strong Big Bash, and a couple of guys coming back from injury for the World Cup," Cummins said.

