Cyber Cop Digital Safety Camp in Jaipur Highlights the Importance of Staying Alert in a Digital World

As digital banking and online transactions become an increasingly integral part of everyday life, the need for greater awareness around cyber safety has never been more important. Addressing this need, the Cyber Cop Digital Safety Camp – Jaipur Chapter was held on August 29 at Holiday Inn Jaipur City Centre, Jaipur, bringing together citizens, cybersecurity experts, banking representatives and law-enforcement authorities for an engaging session on identifying and preventing cyber fraud.

Advertisement

The workshop is part of Cyber Cop, a CSR initiative by Bandhan Bank, presented by Hindustan Times and implemented by Aident, with an objective to create greater awareness around evolving cyber threats and empower citizens with practical knowledge to stay safe online.

The session opened with a discussion on how the rapid adoption of digital banking, payments, communication and online services has brought convenience, while simultaneously creating new avenues for cyber criminals. Participants were introduced to the changing nature of cyber fraud, where seemingly ordinary phone calls, messages, links and QR codes can be used to manipulate victims. The session covered common threats including KYC scams, phishing, QR-code fraud, WhatsApp impersonation and AI-enabled voice scams.

A key message throughout the workshop was the importance of early action. Participants were made aware of the “Golden Hour” of cyber crime—the critical first 60 minutes after discovering a cyber incident, when timely reporting and preservation of evidence can significantly improve the chances of preventing further losses and aiding recovery. The session highlighted the importance of immediately reporting cyber fraud through the national helpline 1930, informing the bank and using the official cyber crime reporting mechanisms.

Advertisement

The programme featured an address by Sarvashish Roy, Head of CSR, Bandhan Bank, who spoke about the importance of building trust and security alongside the growth of digital banking. He highlighted the role of awareness and education in helping communities identify, avoid and report cyber threats, reinforcing the idea that creating a safe digital environment requires not only secure banking systems but also informed and vigilant citizens.

This was followed by an expert masterclass, “Inside the Mind of a Cyber Criminal,” led by Saakshar Duggal, TEDx Speaker, AI Governance & Law Expert and Data Protection Attorney. Through real-world, story-led examples, the session explored how fraudsters exploit human psychology, trust, fear and urgency to manipulate victims. Participants learnt about different forms of scams, including OTP and KYC fraud, phishing, QR-code scams, AI voice cloning and WhatsApp impersonation.

Advertisement

The session also examined the growing role of artificial intelligence in cyber crime. The accompanying presentation highlighted how AI can lower the barrier to entry for criminals by enabling deepfakes, automated phishing and AI-generated investment fraud, while the same technology can also strengthen cyber defence through predictive threat intelligence and automated security tools.

One of the most engaging segments of the Jaipur chapter was the interactive audience Q&A. Participants were presented with realistic situations involving suspicious bank calls, fake KYC messages, QR-code payment scams, impersonation of family members and fraudulent customer-care numbers. The format encouraged participants to apply the learnings from the masterclass to situations they could potentially encounter in their everyday lives.

The session saw strong participation from attendees, who actively interacted with the experts and raised several questions around their concerns and grievances. The enthusiastic participation demonstrated the relevance of cyber-safety awareness and the growing need for citizens to have access to clear, practical guidance on protecting their money and personal information online.

Advertisement

The programme also brought a critical law-enforcement perspective through an address by Shantanu Kumar Singh Chanrawat, DIG, Cyber Crime, Rajasthan. His session focused on the role of law enforcement in responding to cyber crime, investigating complaints and helping citizens navigate the process after a fraud has occurred.

A Rajasthan Police Cyber Crime Branch case study on a digital-arrest fraud further demonstrated the importance of timely reporting and coordinated investigation. The case highlighted how prompt intervention, tracing and coordination between police teams helped prevent financial loss. It also reinforced a crucial message: there is no such thing as a digital arrest, and citizens should never transfer money or share sensitive information under pressure from someone impersonating a police or government official.

Advertisement

The workshop concluded with three simple principles for staying safe online: Pause. Verify. Report. Participants were encouraged to pause before responding to suspicious or urgent requests, independently verify people, messages, links or payment requests, and report suspected fraud immediately.

The Jaipur chapter of the Cyber Cop Digital Safety Camp reinforced that cyber safety is not simply a technology issue—it is a shared responsibility. By bringing together citizens, experts, financial institutions and law-enforcement authorities, the initiative seeks to equip communities with the awareness and confidence needed to navigate an increasingly digital world safely.

The message from Jaipur was clear: stay alert, stay informed and remember—Pause. Verify. Report. Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

Advertisement