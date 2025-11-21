Data Center MEP Leader Electromech Infraprojects Raises Fresh Funding

The Mumbai-based specialised data center MEP construction company raises growth capital from (FDI) investors and Polycab Family Office.

Electromech Infraprojects Ltd (“Electromech”) has raised a new round of strategic funding from international institutional investors and prominent Indian family offices, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

The round saw participation from AIG Direct, an existing investor, along with Auxano Dawn Fund-I, affiliated funds of Blue Lotus Capital Advisors LLP, and leading domestic investors, including Vyom - Jaisinghani Family (promoters of Polycab), JB Mody Enterprises

LLP (original promoters of JB Chemicals), Inoventures (Manish Choksi), and Ashok Jogani.

The new addition of capital will strengthen Electromech’s position as a key player in the large-scale MEP services domain for Data Centers, while also fuelling its expansion into new geographies such as the UAE and the broader GCC region. The company is simultaneously

scaling its presence in emerging high-growth sectors, including electronics and solar. These fresh funds will also support management enhancement and hiring of exemplary talent as the company prepares for its next phase of scale.

Speaking on the investment, Mr S. Harikrishnan, Founder of Blue Lotus Capital Advisors, said, “We continue to be impressed by the consistent execution capabilities demonstrated by Varun and the team at Electromech. Their strategic expansion into emerging sectors,

while retaining market leadership within the Data Center domain, sets a benchmark for the industry. In this funding round, we have committed additional capital, reflecting our confidence in Electromech’s future trajectory.”

Prashant Khanchandani of Vyom Partners added, “We believe Electromech’s proven execution, strong leadership, and sharp focus on high-growth sectors make it a standout partner, and we are excited to support its next chapter of growth.”.

Commenting on the milestone, Electromech said that the company is gearing up for its next phase of scale, “As we look towards our next phase of growth - including larger projects, expansion into new segments, and entry into new geographies - it was important

for us to be well-capitalised with long-term capital backed by strategic intent. The funding also positions us to explore inorganic opportunities as we progress towards our near-term revenue goal of ₹1,000 crores.”

The transaction was seen through with 3NS Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd and Mosaic Capital Services Pvt Ltd, acting as advisors, with assistance from Prabir Talati/Inflexion Advisors, on a strategic level, and Quillon Partners for legal counsel to Electromech and its promoters.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.