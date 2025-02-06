Hello User
Business News/ Focus / Data Patterns reports Q3 profit after tax at 44.66 cr

Data Patterns reports Q3 profit after tax at ₹44.66 cr

PTI

Data Patterns reports Q3 profit after tax at 44.66 cr

Data Patterns reports Q3 profit after tax at 44.66 cr

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported a profit after tax of 44.66 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, the company said.

The city-based company, engaged in defence and aerospace electronics solutions, had registered a profit after tax of 50.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The profit after tax for the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 stood at 107.73 crore, as against 110.59 crore registered in the year ago period.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan said, "We are pleased to report healthy and improved margins for the nine months of FY2024-25 driven by our continued focus on operational efficiency and more favourable product mix. Revenue for the quarter was impacted due to delay in receipt of order and also deferment of delivery of completed products by a customer."

"We are however, committed to continue our trajectory maintaining healthy revenue growth and profitability," he said in a company statement issued on Thursday.

The total income during the quarter under review fell to 128.41 crore from 150.81 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year. For the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 the total income dipped to 347.86 crore as compared to 371.26 crore registered in the year ago period.

The company said the orders as on date stood at 1,094.99 crore while including orders negotiated converted into orders, the order book would be 1,184.14 crore, the statement added.

