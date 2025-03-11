Day after protest over drop in prices, onion auctions start at Lasalgaon APMC

Nashik, Mar 11 (PTI) Onion auctions at Lasalgaon APMC in Maharashtra's Nashik began on Tuesday, a day after farmers halted the process for sometime and staged a protest by climbing atop a water tank against the drop in prices of the key kitchen staple.

The protesters on Monday demanded that the 20 per cent export duty on onions be removed, claiming it as the reason for the drop in prices at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Lasalgaon, which is Asia's biggest wholesale onion market.

Advertisement

As many as 15 farmers climbed atop a water tank to protest the drop in prices of onion and also stalled its auctions for sometime on Monday.

"There is a drop of ₹300-500 in the average prices of both red and summer crop of onions. The 20 per cent export duty on onions must be removed," one of the protesters said. A source at the APMC said 11,500 quintals of onions were brought to the market for auction on Monday.

The prices were ₹1,000 per quintal minimum, ₹2,201 per quintal maximum and ₹1,800 per quintal average for the summer crop of onions.

On the other hand, prices for red onions were ₹800 per quintal minimum, ₹2,005 per quintal maximum and ₹1,700 per quintal average.

Advertisement

"These prices were ₹2,250-2300 just five days ago. As a result, the farmers protested," the source said. The farmers later called off the protest after state Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate assured them that Yeola (in Nashik district) MLA Chhagan Bhujbal will raise the issue in the ongoing budget session of the legislature. Police also arrived at the spot to pacify the protesters and maintain law and order.

On Tuesday, regular auctions were underway at the APMC.

Nearly 13,000 quintals of onions were brought in 500 vehicles at the APMC in the morning.

As the auction of the summer crop of onions began, the prices were ₹600 per quintal minimum, ₹1,951 per quintal maximum and ₹1,600 per quintal average. The auction of red onions was yet to begin, the source said.