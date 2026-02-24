Decoding some the world’s most powerful Tech ETFs

As global innovation cycles accelerate, Indian investors are realising that a diversified portfolio must go beyond domestic borders to capture the growth of megatrends like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing and the Green Energy transition. While the Indian stock market has been one of the world’s most resilient growth stories, driven by strong domestic consumption and a robust financial sector, many global digital transformations are still often concentrated in international hubs.

For investors looking to create a more balanced portfolio that participates in the global innovation cycle while ensuring wealth is diversified across different currencies and economies, adding international tech ETFs to a solid domestic foundation is a good idea. This strategy is not about looking away from India, but ensuring that your wealth is diversified across different geographies and currencies.

Participating in the global tech opportunity

In 2026, international ETFs have become a strategic partner for many portfolios. While the Indian capital markets offer exposure to some key sectors like banking and finance, energy and domestic consumption, international ETFs allow you to own a piece of the companies that are building the world’s digital infrastructure. They offer access to non-domestic sectors that are currently underrepresented in the Nifty 50, such as advanced semiconductor manufacturing and global SaaS (Software as a Service).

Beyond sector diversification, these also act as a natural currency hedge. Because these ETFs are denominated in foreign currency, they provide a protective buffer for investors. To explain, if the Indian Rupee fluctuates against the US Dollar over the long term, the value of your international holdings increases in Rupee terms, helping maintain your global purchasing power. This dual benefit of capital appreciation and currency protection makes them a sophisticated addition to a portfolio with a traditional equity mix.

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF

The Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF (MON100) is a popular choice for those wanting exposure to the innovation hubs of the United States. It tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, offering a concentrated bet on the world’s most dominant tech ecosystems. This ETF is a primary vehicle for owning the ‘Magnificent Seven’, which includes the tech majors that are currently leading the global AI race.

By investing in this fund, you can benefit from the capital appreciation of companies that are reinvesting billions into future-tech like robotics and quantum computing. Historically, the Nasdaq 100 has been driven by high-margin companies with massive cash reserves. For an Indian investor, this ETF acts as a growth-oriented layer that complements the dividend-paying bluechips found in the Indian markets, creating a well-rounded exposure to both stability and innovation.

Mirae Asset Hang Seng Tech ETF

The Mirae Asset Hang Seng Tech ETF provides access to the 30 largest tech companies listed in Hong Kong. This represents the digital backbone of the Asian consumer market, including giants that operate at a massive scale in e-commerce, gaming and digital payments. Many investors look at this region for its value potential, as these stocks often trade at different valuation cycles compared to the US or Indian markets.

While the Hang Seng Tech index offers exposure to a hyper-scaled ecosystem, it does come with a higher volatility profile due to regional regulatory shifts and geopolitical factors. However, for those looking to diversify their tech exposure beyond Silicon Valley, it offers a window into the ‘Next Billion’ consumers in Asia. It is best suited for investors who have a long-term horizon and understand that the scale of Asian digital adoption provides a unique growth narrative distinct from Western markets.

Costs and regulatory guardrails

Before making any investment, it is crucial to understand the technical holding costs that can impact final returns. Following SEBI’s 2026 guidelines, most international ETFs have become more cost-effective, with expense ratios generally capped at around 0.90%. This ensures that more of your capital remains invested in the underlying assets rather than being eroded by management fees.

As an investor, you should also pay close attention to tracking error and the iNAV (Indicative NAV). Tracking error measures how closely the ETF follows its index, while the iNAV helps you understand the real-time value of the fund during Indian market hours. Because of international time zone differences, the market price of an ETF might deviate from its actual value. Checking the iNAV before placing an order ensures you are not paying an unnecessary premium over the actual value of the underlying shares.

A taxation guide for 2026

The Indian government has simplified the tax treatment for international ETFs to encourage long-term wealth creation. Under the 2026 rules, the holding period for Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) is 24 months. If you hold your units for more than two years, you qualify for a flat 12.5% tax rate on your gains. This is a significant advantage for patient investors looking to build wealth over time.

Conversely, if you sell your units within 24 months, the profits are classified as Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) and are added to your total income to be taxed at your applicable income tax slab rate. For investors in the higher tax brackets, the transition to the 12.5% LTCG rate after two years represents a major improvement in post-tax efficiency. This tax structure reinforces the idea that international diversification is most effective when approached with a multi-year perspective.

Looking ahead

As global innovation cycles accelerate, the most resilient portfolios are likely to be those that are globally diversified. By using tech-heavy ETFs as a strategic addition to your Indian equity core, you can capture the best of both worlds - the structural growth of the Indian economy and the disruptive potential of global technology.