Deeply sorry for inconvenience that attending my show has caused: Kunal Kamra to audience

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday apologised to fans over police notices issued to them for attending his controversial show that has led to a massive political uproar.

Advertisement

A banker who attended Kamra's show in Mumbai was summoned as a witness after a case was registered against the comic over his alleged jibes against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police said.

The comic is facing multiple FIRs for his alleged 'traitor' comments against Shinde during his latest stand-up show "Naya Bharat".

"I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you," Kamra wrote on X, sharing a news report which stated that a Navi Mumbai banker who attended the show had to cut short a trip after police served him notice.

"Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India," he quipped in the post.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, police denied reports that members of the audience who attended the show had been summoned to record their statements.

The 36-year-old, known for his anti-establishment views, has refused to apologise for his over 45-minute video that has garnered over 12 million views on YouTube.

Mumbai Police has issued a third summons to the comedian asking him to appear on April 5 in the case.

The summons was issued on Tuesday and Kamra was asked to appear at the Khar police station where a first information report (FIR) was registered against him last month. He had been summoned twice by the police earlier but failed to join the investigation.

Kamra, born and brought up in Mumbai, currently lives in Tamil Nadu.