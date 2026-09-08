Delhi begins seven-month clean-air campaign, seeks citizens’ active participation

The Delhi government has launched a comprehensive citywide Information, Education and Communication (IEC) and awareness campaign to make citizens, industries, institutions and communities active partners in the fight against air pollution. Led by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the campaign will continue from September 2026 to March 2027 under the theme “Saath Nibhayein, Pradushan Ghataayein”.

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The government said regulatory and enforcement action must be supported by awareness, behavioural change and collective responsibility for lasting improvement in air quality. The campaign will therefore seek to move public engagement beyond receiving information and towards practical action, with residents being informed about pollution sources and simple steps they can take to reduce emissions.

Wide outreach planned across Delhi Schools and colleges, industries, RWAs, markets, construction stakeholders, Bulk Waste Generators, farmers, vehicle owners and citizens will be brought into targeted awareness and stakeholder-engagement programmes. Planned activities include workshops, community programmes, sensitisation drives, capacity-building sessions, field activities and special campaigns.

The outreach will also use newspaper advertisements, hoardings, posters, radio jingles, Nukkad Nataks, booklets and other creative and interactive formats. The government said the objective is to make pollution-related information accessible and actionable while ensuring every Delhi resident understands their role in building a cleaner and healthier city.

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DPCC has also conducted district-level workshops across industrial areas, engaging industrial associations, individual units and other stakeholders. Discussions covered Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), installation and effective operation of Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs), DG-set compliance and other prescribed pollution-control norms. The approach is aimed at strengthening awareness and compliance alongside enforcement.

Ground-level activities already underway The campaign has begun with initiatives by participating departments and organisations. NDMC conducted IEC activities with sanitation staff, while NGO Chintan held Training of Trainers sessions under Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi – Swachhata Abhiyan 2026 at Lodhi Garden and Chanakya Mall, involving housekeeping staff.

The Transport Department conducted awareness activities on PUC compliance, vehicular pollution, timely vehicle servicing, responsible disposal of End-of-Life Vehicles, cleaner fuels, electric vehicles and the Delhi EV Policy. The Delhi Traffic Police also organised a Road Safety Awareness Programme involving 300 students.

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Industries will adopt cleaner and responsible practices while meeting prescribed environmental norms. The government said the campaign will expand across Delhi over coming months, with sustained awareness and engagement designed to make pollution control a collective movement. It stressed that cleaner air requires government, citizens, industries, institutions and communities to work together, with sustainable development and environmental responsibility progressing in tandem.