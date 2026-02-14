Delhi CM inaugurates 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, launches ₹322-crore works in South Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from Fatehpur Beri, taking the total number of such primary healthcare centres in Delhi to 370 within just eight months. The Chief Minister said the rapid expansion marked a new model of accessible and preventive healthcare in the capital. She also launched development projects worth ₹322 crore in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said the government’s priority was to ensure timely, affordable and easily accessible healthcare for every citizen. “Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are not just treatment centres; they are spaces of trust, prevention and service. When intent is clear and governance is focused, results follow swiftly,” she said, adding that healthcare should be seen as an investment rather than an expense.

The programme was attended by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar, Municipal Councillor Sunder Singh Tanwar, senior officials and local residents. During her visit, the Chief Minister inspected the newly inaugurated centre and reviewed services including diagnostics, medicine availability and patient care.

She said the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were designed to strengthen primary healthcare by combining curative, preventive and promotive services under one roof. Each centre offers around 80 types of free diagnostic tests, essential medicines, cancer screening, immunisation services, maternal and child healthcare, elderly care and screening for non-communicable diseases. The centres have been equipped with modern, patient-friendly infrastructure to ensure quality care close to people’s homes.

The Chief Minister announced that the Delhi government plans to establish more than 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the coming period. She said the expansion would help reduce the burden on major hospitals, cut waiting times and ensure early diagnosis and treatment.

Later in the day, Gupta laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹322 crore in the Chhatarpur constituency. The works include construction and strengthening of roads, improvement of drainage systems, traffic decongestion measures, school infrastructure development and enhancement of public amenities across residential colonies.