Delhi CM joins Swachhata Hi Seva drive at Kamla Nehru Ridge

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at Kamla Nehru Ridge under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. She took part in Shramdaan and reviewed ongoing cleanliness works at the site as citizens, students and Swachhagrahis across Delhi joined the campaign.

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The initiative focused on collective participation in cleanliness activities, with thousands of people across the city dedicating an hour towards cleanliness. The campaign was held as part of Swachhata Hi Seva 2026.

Shramdaan at Ridge Gupta’s participation included Shramdaan at Kamla Nehru Ridge, followed by a review of cleanliness works being carried out at the location. The programme was organised under the ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ campaign, which encouraged citizens to contribute an hour towards cleanliness.

The participation of the chief minister at the Ridge was part of the wider cleanliness campaign taking place across Delhi. Citizens, students and Swachhagrahis also joined activities at different locations as part of the initiative.

The campaign sought to bring different sections of society together around cleanliness activities, with participation extending beyond government representatives to residents and volunteers.

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Citywide participation Thousands of citizens, students and Swachhagrahis across Delhi contributed an hour towards the cleanliness campaign. Their participation formed part of the citywide activities under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026.

The initiative was presented as an effort towards cleanliness through collective action, with the ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ campaign providing a common framework for participation.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan included Gupta’s participation at Kamla Nehru Ridge as well as cleanliness activities involving people across Delhi. The campaign brought together citizens and volunteers for an hour of collective participation.

The programme also involved a review of ongoing cleanliness works at the Ridge, alongside the Shramdaan activity. The citywide participation of citizens, students and Swachhagrahis added a community component to the cleanliness campaign.

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