Delhi CM orders monthly follow-up reports from Sakhi centres

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday directed all Sakhi One Stop Centres in the national capital to submit detailed monthly follow-up reports to her office, with information on police action, FIR status, action against accused persons and assistance provided to victims.

Gupta issued the directions during an inspection of the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital, where she reviewed facilities and services for women and girls affected by violence. The review covered counselling, police assistance, legal support, medical facilities, temporary shelter and action taken in cases.

The chief minister said the reporting system should capture the progress of individual cases rather than only record the number of complaints received. Any delay in obtaining information from a police station must be recorded so that the matter can be raised with senior police officers. Victims and their families should also be kept informed of the latest status of action, according to the directions.

Monitoring police and legal action Gupta directed officials to ensure regular and time-bound follow-up of police action and legal proceedings in POCSO cases involving girls. She ordered that records of such sensitive cases be maintained separately and with complete confidentiality.

The directions cover police action, FIRs, arrests of accused persons and subsequent legal proceedings. The chief minister said information should be systematically recorded while confidentiality is maintained so that cases are not weakened at any stage.

The Sakhi One Stop Centre system provides integrated assistance to women and girls affected by violence. Services include immediate protection, emergency medical examination, psychological and social counselling, free legal consultation and assistance in filing an FIR. Women in crisis can also receive short-term safe accommodation, food, clothing and other basic necessities.

The centres connect women and girls to assistance through the toll-free women’s helpline 181, with services provided according to their needs.

Assistance beyond case registration Gupta said assistance should be tailored to each case. Where immediate police or legal action is required, the relevant agencies should be activated without delay. Where a woman seeks resolution through family communication and counselling, her wishes and circumstances should be respected, with coordination with the CAW Cell or other relevant mechanisms.

She also reviewed temporary shelter arrangements, food, clothing, cleanliness and basic facilities at the Lok Nayak Hospital centre. Officials were directed to provide a safe environment and arrange longer-term shelter through the concerned shelter home where required.