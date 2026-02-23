Delhi CM outlines governance measures at one-year mark

Marking one year in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday presented an overview of the state government’s initiatives across healthcare, infrastructure, welfare, and administrative reforms, outlining measures undertaken over the past 12 months.

Addressing a public event in the capital, the Chief Minister said the government had prioritised outcome-based governance and administrative streamlining, describing the approach as focused on reducing procedural delays and strengthening service delivery.

In the health sector, Gupta said the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been implemented in Delhi with a health coverage limit of up to ₹10 lakh. According to official figures, nearly seven lakh residents have registered under the scheme, and more than 30,000 beneficiaries have availed treatment benefits in the past year. The government also reported that 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational, with a target of 1,100 centres by the end of the year.

Hospital infrastructure has been expanded through the completion of new blocks in several government hospitals and the installation of additional medical equipment. The Health Information Management System (HIMS) has been introduced, enabling online OPD services and integration with ABHA IDs. The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) initiative has also been launched.

On food security, the Chief Minister said 71 Atal Canteens are operational across the city, collectively serving around 71,000 meals daily at a subsidised rate of ₹5 per meal.

For slum rehabilitation and housing, the government has allocated ₹700 crore and initiated construction of approximately 13,000 flats in Savda Ghevra, Bhalswa, Dwarka and Sultanpuri. In the SC/ST development segment, 146 projects worth ₹85 crore have been approved in designated localities.

Gupta stated that Delhi has set the minimum wage at ₹22,411 per month, and that 500 ‘Palna’ centres have been established to support working women.

Water and sewerage infrastructure upgrades were also detailed. The government reported laying 172 km of new or upgraded water pipelines, with work ongoing on an additional 833 km of network. Around 180 km of new sewer lines have been installed. Under a water amnesty scheme, 3.52 lakh consumers settled pending dues, leading to the recovery of ₹484 crore with penalties waived.

In education, the state enacted a Fee Regulation Act aimed at oversight of private school fee structures. Over 7,000 smart classrooms have been introduced in government schools, and 75 schools have been upgraded under the CM Shri Schools initiative. New curriculum components, including ‘Neev’, ‘Science of Living’ and ‘Rashtraneeti’, have been incorporated.

On infrastructure, 550 km of Public Works Department roads have been approved for recarpeting. A Drainage Master Plan with an estimated outlay of ₹56,000 crore has been initiated. In the environmental sector, 28 sewage treatment plants have been upgraded, increasing treatment capacity from 700 million gallons per day (MGD) to 814 MGD. Biomining activities have been scaled up, and a 3,000-tonne-per-day waste-to-energy plant is under development in Narela-Bawana. Allocations of ₹500 crore for solid waste management and ₹2,300 crore for mechanised cleaning equipment were also announced.

Administrative reforms cited include the rollout of an E-Vidhan Sabha system, digital financial management systems, and strengthening of the Chief Minister’s Public Grievance Portal.

The Chief Minister also referred to compensation measures for families affected by past riots and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as transfers under the Ladli Scheme. Reconstruction of the Delhi Secretariat Media Centre has commenced, with plans for upgraded digital facilities.