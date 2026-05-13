Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces curbs on official vehicle use, asks ministers to prioritise carpooling

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will limit the use of official vehicles across departments following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation amid global energy uncertainty.

In a post on X, Gupta said the Prime Minister had urged citizens to save petrol and diesel and convert energy conservation into a mass movement in light of the current global situation. Responding to the appeal, the Delhi government has decided to reduce the number of vehicles being used for departmental work and official operations, she said.

Gupta stated that she herself, along with all cabinet ministers, BJP MLAs, public representatives, officers and departments of the Delhi government, would use the minimum number of vehicles required and give priority to carpooling and public transport.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is the Delhi government limiting the use of official vehicles? ⌵ The Delhi government is limiting the use of official vehicles to conserve fuel, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal amid global energy uncertainty. This initiative aims to reduce unnecessary consumption and support national efforts for energy conservation. 2 What measures is Delhi CM Rekha Gupta taking to conserve fuel? ⌵ Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, along with cabinet ministers and other representatives, will prioritize carpooling and public transport, using the minimum number of official vehicles required for departmental operations. She has also urged Delhi residents to join this national effort. 3 How can carpooling and public transport help conserve fuel? ⌵ By prioritizing carpooling and public transport, the number of individual vehicles on the road is reduced, leading to a decrease in overall fuel consumption. This collective action contributes to energy conservation and reduces dependence on private vehicles. 4 What is the connection between global energy uncertainty and fuel conservation efforts in Delhi? ⌵ Global energy uncertainty, driven by factors like the US-Iran war and disruptions in energy supply chains, has led to rising fuel prices and concerns about foreign exchange reserves. Fuel conservation efforts, like limiting official vehicle use, are a response to these global economic uncertainties. 5 What are the broader implications of the call for fuel conservation beyond Delhi? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi's call for fuel conservation has prompted similar measures in other BJP-ruled states, with leaders like Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami appealing for reduced petrol and diesel consumption. The initiative also encourages a shift towards renewable energy and electric vehicles.

“Taking the spirit of this important appeal by the Honorable Prime Minister ji to heart, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental operations. I and all my cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and will prioritize carpooling and public transport,” her post stated.

“I urge all Delhi residents to also join this national effort for energy conservation by following this call from the Honorable Prime Minister ji,” it added.

A Delhi government press note said all departments and officials had been instructed to minimise vehicle usage according to operational requirements and encourage the use of pooled transport systems and public transit options. The government described the decision as part of a larger effort to support fuel conservation and reduce unnecessary consumption.

The CM said energy conservation was connected to national interest and added that the Delhi government was working with “full commitment” towards promoting fuel-saving measures and public transportation. She also appealed to Delhi residents to participate in the effort by adopting carpooling and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

CM Gupta’s announcement followed Prime Minister Modi’s broader call for austerity measures amid rising fuel prices caused by ongoing global tensions and uncertainty in energy supply chains. The Prime Minister had earlier suggested measures such as reducing petroleum consumption and encouraging responsible usage practices.

In this light, CM Gupta urged people to make greater use of buses and Metro services wherever possible. “We appeal to the people of Delhi to make greater use of the Metro, buses and public transport wherever possible, adopt carpooling and reduce unnecessary dependence on private vehicles. In the spirit of Nation First, let us conserve fuel, act responsibly and fulfil our duty towards the nation during this time of global energy uncertainty and conflict,” she wrote in a separate X post.