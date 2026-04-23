Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise hospital inspection, reviews services and summer preparedness

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta carried out a surprise inspection at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, reviewing healthcare services and interacting directly with patients and their attendants to understand on-ground realities. The visit focused on evaluating the availability of doctors, quality of facilities and responsiveness of the hospital administration.

During the inspection, Gupta gathered feedback from doctors, staff and hospital authorities and issued directions aimed at improving service delivery. According to the official release, she emphasised the need to make healthcare services more modern, swift, compassionate and citizen-centric. “Our commitment is to ensure that every citizen of Delhi experiences a healthcare system where treatment is timely, facilities are modern, surroundings are clean, and every patient is served with dignity,” the statement said.

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With rising temperatures, the chief minister directed the hospital administration to prioritise availability of medicines, drinking water, cleanliness and overall patient convenience. Officials said the directions were issued to ensure that public healthcare facilities remain responsive during peak summer months, when demand for medical services tends to increase.

The inspection aligns with Gupta’s ongoing efforts to personally monitor public services and ensure accountability across departments.

Parallel push on water, flood control and infrastructure The healthcare review comes alongside a series of initiatives in water management and infrastructure. According to PTI, the Delhi government is preparing to desilt the Yamuna river near the ITO barrage as part of its flood control plan. The exercise is aimed at deepening the river channel and ensuring that the flow of water remains unobstructed during the monsoon season.

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Officials said the move follows the 2023 floods, when record water levels led to widespread disruption. Silting had affected the functioning of barrage gates, resulting in water spilling into nearby areas. The government has since been focusing on preventive measures, including timely desilting of drains and strengthening infrastructure in flood-prone zones.

In another initiative, Gupta inaugurated water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, aimed at improving access to clean drinking water in unauthorised colonies. PTI reported that each unit can supply around 2,000 litres of purified water per hour and is equipped with a five-stage RO system. Residents have been provided with smart cards to access up to 30 litres of water per day.

The chief minister also reviewed ongoing works such as cleaning of the Munak Canal and construction of a Chhath ghat, directing officials to complete projects within stipulated timelines and maintain quality standards.

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Welfare schemes and citizen services The government has also been advancing welfare measures, particularly for women. According to PTI, over 5.3 lakh ‘Pink Saheli Smart Cards’ have been issued under the free bus travel scheme, enabling women and transgender persons to travel seamlessly on public transport.

Officials said the card operates under the National Common Mobility Card framework, allowing users to access multiple transport systems with a single tap. The initiative is expected to improve accessibility while reducing financial strain on households.

Beyond transport, the government has reiterated its commitment to improving living conditions in informal settlements, including plans to provide permanent housing to residents of jhuggi clusters.

The inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, combined with ongoing efforts in water supply, flood management and welfare schemes, points to a broader administrative focus on improving essential services.

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