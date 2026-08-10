Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to 200 Class 9 girls under Vidya Vahini Yojana

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed bicycles to 200 Class 9 girl students under the Vidya Vahini Yojana at the Delhi Assembly premises, with the scheme expected to cover around 1.40 lakh Class 9 girls across the city this year.

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The Delhi government’s press release said the distribution took place during the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The initiative is aimed at addressing transportation-related difficulties faced by girl students and improving access to schools.

According to ANI, the 200 students who received bicycles were from Zone 7 of North Delhi.

Scheme aimed at easing school commute The Vidya Vahini Yojana provides bicycles to Class 9 girl students to help with their daily commute to school. ANI reported that the scheme seeks to address transportation difficulties, particularly for students who have to travel longer distances to reach their schools.

The initiative is also intended to make commuting more convenient and affordable, while helping students save time on their daily journeys. According to ANI, the scheme is aimed at encouraging regular attendance and reducing the possibility of girls dropping out because of difficulties in reaching school.

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The Delhi government’s press release said the initiative was part of its broader focus on removing everyday barriers to girls’ education and enabling young students to pursue their studies with greater confidence and independence.

Gupta said bicycles should not be viewed merely as a mode of transport but as a means of supporting girls’ education and independence, ANI reported.

1.40 lakh girls to get bicycles this year ANI reported that Gupta said around 1.40 lakh Class 9 girl students across Delhi would receive bicycles under the scheme this year.

The chief minister had earlier distributed more than 3,000 bicycles to Class 9 girl students at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex on July 31, according to ANI.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood also spoke about the role of the scheme in helping girl students become more self-reliant. He said transportation difficulties could create an additional barrier for students and that the government was working to ensure that girls were not left behind in education because of such challenges, ANI reported.

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The press release said the latest distribution was intended to improve access to schools and support mobility among girl students.

AAP protests during Assembly session The bicycle distribution also drew a political response during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly, according to PTI.

PTI reported that opposition AAP MLAs reached the Assembly on bicycles to protest what they alleged were irregularities in the scheme.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged in a post on X that the party had purchased bicycles for around ₹4,200 each from a shop, while the current Delhi government had bought 1.30 lakh bicycles at ₹6,957 per unit through a tender, PTI reported.

The allegations were made by the opposition and were included in PTI’s report; the sources provided do not include a response from the Delhi government to those allegations.

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According to PTI, Gupta told students that a bicycle was not merely a means of transport but also a way to support girls’ education and help them pursue their goals. The Delhi government said around 1.40 lakh Class 9 girls were being provided bicycles under the scheme this year.

(With agency inputs)