Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags ₹1,075-crore PWD, drain works for East Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around ₹1,075 crore in East Delhi, with works spanning the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra attended the programme, held at the Ramlila Ground in Vivek Vihar.

The government said the package is intended to improve road conditions and drainage capacity in parts of the Trans-Yamuna belt, where residents have repeatedly flagged congestion and waterlogging during heavy rainfall. Gupta said the projects would focus on strengthening local infrastructure and that departments have been asked to adhere to timelines and quality benchmarks.

A significant portion of the outlay is for road upgrades. The PWD is set to take up strengthening and improvement of 236 roads at an estimated cost of ₹782 crore. The government expects the upgrades to support smoother traffic movement and safer commuting. It also announced five foot overbridges, proposed at a cost of about ₹21 crore, aimed at improving pedestrian access at key crossings.

The remaining expenditure is directed at drainage and flood-control works. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department is slated to spend about ₹272 crore on a set of interventions, including reconstruction of 10 drains and improvement of three drains. The scope also includes construction of 24 boundary walls and building of 18 roads and bridges linked to these works, which the government said would help improve rainwater discharge and reduce waterlogging in affected pockets.

At the event, Gupta criticised previous administrations over what she described as persistent issues such as damaged roads, open drains and gaps in public services. “Time for results, not politics,” she said, adding that the government’s approach would be to deliver infrastructure upgrades across all parts of the city, including areas on both sides of the Yamuna.

Those present at the programme included cabinet minister Pravesh Sahib Singh and multiple MLAs from East Delhi constituencies, such as Trans-Yamuna Development Board chairman and Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma, Vishwas Nagar MLA Om Prakash Sharma, Shahdara MLA Sanjay Goyal, Krishna Nagar MLA Anil Goyal, Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi and Trilokpuri MLA Ravi Kant.

The government did not provide project-wise completion dates at the event. Departmental schedules and implementation milestones are expected to be announced as works move into tendering and execution.