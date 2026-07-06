Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches EV subsidy portal, inaugurates 35th Mango Festival at Dilli Haat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched the Delhi EV Subsidy Portal, evsubsidy.delhi.gov.in, aimed at making benefits under the Capital’s new electric vehicle policy easily accessible to residents through a fully digital platform.

EV subsidy portal launched to promote green mobility in Delhi With the launch of the portal, Delhi residents can now apply online for EV subsidies and other incentives from their homes, track the status of their applications in real time and receive approved incentives directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). According to the Delhi government, the subsidy amount will be credited within a maximum of 60 days after verification.

Speaking at the launch event, the Chief Minister appealed to Delhiites to adopt electric mobility and contribute towards building a cleaner, greener and pollution-free national capital. Cabinet Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior government officials were also present during the event.

The Delhi government said the portal has been designed to ensure transparency, convenience and faster processing of subsidy applications under the new EV policy. Officials said the move is expected to encourage more people to shift towards electric vehicles and help reduce pollution levels in the city.

Chief Minister also inaugurates 35th Mango Festival at Dilli Haat Janakpuri Later in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 35th Mango Festival at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri. Organised annually by Delhi Tourism since 1987, the three-day festival will continue till July 5 and remains open to visitors from 12 pm to 9 pm.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Education Minister Ashish Sood, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi Tourism Managing Director Sunil Anchipaka and several other guests.

The festival features a large collection of rare and premium mango varieties, including Husnara, Ratol, Ramkela, Kesar, Mallika, Amrapali, Litchi, Fazli and Hathi Jhool. Visitors can also witness mangoes ranging in size from grape-like fruits to papaya-sized varieties, making the exhibition a unique attraction.

Delhi Tourism said the objective of the festival is to provide a common platform for small and large mango growers, exporters and research institutions while promoting mango cultivation and mango-based products.

Several agricultural universities, horticulture institutes and nurseries from across the country are participating in the event, including ICAR-IARI Pusa, the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Lucknow, G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

Visitors can purchase fresh mangoes, mango-based products and mango saplings at the venue. One of the key attractions of this year’s event will be the Men’s Mango Eating Competition scheduled for Friday.