Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Metro Monday’ campaign to promote public transport

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the ‘Metro Monday’ initiative, joining ministers and government officials in using public transport as part of a campaign focused on sustainable mobility and fuel conservation.

According to an official statement, Gupta walked from her official residence in Civil Lines to Lok Niwas for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena before taking the Metro from Kashmere Gate to ITO. She later travelled by feeder bus to the Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi ministers Parvesh Verma and Ravindra Indraj accompanied the Chief Minister during the commute.

The initiative has been launched under the ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ campaign following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal promoting greater use of public transport and reduced fuel consumption.

Government pushes sustainable commuting The Delhi government said ministers and officials were encouraged to use Metro services and other public transport systems on Monday as part of the campaign.

Officials said the move was intended to encourage citizen participation, reduce traffic congestion and promote environmentally sustainable travel habits in the capital.

The campaign comes amid a broader push by the Delhi government toward energy conservation and reduced vehicle dependence.

Earlier this month, the government announced measures including reduced use of official convoys, promotion of public transport and awareness campaigns linked to energy-saving initiatives.