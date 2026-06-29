Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders action after probe finds alleged lapses at Fortis Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed action against Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, after an inquiry by the district administration reportedly found multiple alleged irregularities, including lapses in patient care.

The probe was initiated after a complaint received during the CM Jan Sunwai alleged that a youth with stab injuries was denied timely treatment because the hospital demanded payment before beginning treatment. The family alleged that the delay led to the youth’s death, news agency PTI reported.

A press release shared by the state government stated, “Acting upon a complaint…Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta directed the District Administration to conduct an immediate inspection of Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. A team of officials carried out an on-the-spot inspection of the hospital. Discrepancies have been observed. A detailed report of the same shall be examined thoroughly.”

An inspection team led by the Central District Magistrate, along with officials from the Health Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Fire Service and other departments, inspected the hospital on Thursday.

According to the government statement, CCTV footage and emergency department records were examined during the inspection. “The footage showed that the injured youth had walked into the emergency department on his own, suggesting that timely treatment could have saved his life,” the statement said, as per the PTI report.

The inspection reportedly found alleged violations of building by-laws, unauthorised construction, deficiencies in the fire safety system, misuse of the basement and serious lapses in adherence to standard operating procedures governing medical protocols.

The Delhi CMO stated, “Any irregularity established during the inquiry shall invite strict action. Every hospital in Delhi is duty-bound to serve patients with responsibility and integrity, and there can be no compromise with a patient's right to timely and dignified care.”

District Magistrate S.S. Parihar said preliminary findings had pointed to certain irregularities and that a detailed report was being prepared.

Meanwhile, Fortis Hospital assured cooperation with the authorities. In its statement, the hospital said, “We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities. Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority.”