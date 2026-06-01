Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Service Upgrades After Surprise Office Inspection

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of Revenue Department e-Sub Registrar offices at Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohini, directing officials to improve citizen-facing infrastructure and service standards.

The inspection covered e-Sub Registrar Office VI-A, serving Model Town and Pitampura, and Office VI-C in Rohini. During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed operational conditions and assessed facilities available to the public.

According to the government, deficiencies were identified in areas including cleanliness, maintenance, toilet facilities, lighting arrangements and seating infrastructure for visitors.

Gupta instructed officials to implement corrective measures on priority and ensure that service delivery standards are improved. She reiterated that government offices should provide citizens with a professional, accessible and well-maintained environment.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of transparency and efficiency in public administration, stating that delays, negligence and corruption cannot be accepted in citizen services.