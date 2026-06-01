Subscribe

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Service Upgrades After Surprise Office Inspection

Inspection of e-Sub Registrar offices in Rohini highlights focus on administrative efficiency, citizen experience and infrastructure standards.

Focus
Updated1 Jun 2026, 02:48 PM IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to prioritize improvements, reinforcing the need for transparency, efficiency, and accountability in delivering citizen services across government offices.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to prioritize improvements, reinforcing the need for transparency, efficiency, and accountability in delivering citizen services across government offices.(@gupta_rekha)
AI Quick Read

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection of Revenue Department e-Sub Registrar offices at Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohini, directing officials to improve citizen-facing infrastructure and service standards.

The inspection covered e-Sub Registrar Office VI-A, serving Model Town and Pitampura, and Office VI-C in Rohini. During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed operational conditions and assessed facilities available to the public.

Advertisement

According to the government, deficiencies were identified in areas including cleanliness, maintenance, toilet facilities, lighting arrangements and seating infrastructure for visitors.

Gupta instructed officials to implement corrective measures on priority and ensure that service delivery standards are improved. She reiterated that government offices should provide citizens with a professional, accessible and well-maintained environment.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of transparency and efficiency in public administration, stating that delays, negligence and corruption cannot be accepted in citizen services.

The inspection reflects the Delhi government's broader emphasis on administrative accountability and outcome-based governance. Officials have been directed to ensure visible improvements and strengthen monitoring mechanisms to maintain service quality across public offices.

Government News
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeFocusDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Service Upgrades After Surprise Office Inspection
Advertisement
Read Next Story