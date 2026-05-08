Delhi CM Rekha Gupta steps up citizen services with renovated post office, heatwave relief drive

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the renovated Nehru Place Post Office along with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying the upgraded facility reflects the transformation of India Post into a modern, technology-enabled public service network.

The revamped post office has been equipped with modern infrastructure aimed at delivering faster and simpler services to citizens. Officials said post offices now function as multi-service public centres offering facilities such as parcel services, banking, insurance, Aadhaar enrolment and passport-related assistance in addition to traditional postal operations.

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Scindia said India Post has evolved in line with changing public needs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of State Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MLA Shikha Rai and other dignitaries attended the event.

The Delhi government also intensified its heatwave response measures on Wednesday. Gupta flagged off 13 mobile heat relief vans that will distribute ORS sachets, cold water, cotton towels and caps in vulnerable areas across the city between 11 am and 6 pm.

The initiative forms part of the Delhi Heatwave Action Plan 2026, which includes emergency support through helpline 112, suspension of outdoor school activities during peak afternoon hours, special arrangements at hospitals for heatstroke patients and the installation of additional water coolers in government buildings.

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Officials said each district is expected to distribute around 1,000 ORS packets daily over the next three months, with special focus on labour chowks, bus stands, markets and slum clusters.