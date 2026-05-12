Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits LNJP Hospital on Nurses Day, says nurses give patients hope and confidence

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday made a surprise visit to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on the occasion of International Nurses Day and interacted with nurses, acknowledging their dedication and role in patient care.

Speaking during the visit, CM Gupta said nurses are one of the strongest pillars of the healthcare system as they remain beside patients during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. She said that while doctors treat illnesses, nurses provide emotional support, reassurance and compassion that help patients recover with confidence.

“Mothers care for their children with affection and patience, and nurses bring the same warmth and humanity into hospitals,” the Chief Minister said. She added that the contribution of nurses often goes beyond medical duties and plays a major role in improving the overall experience of patients and families.

The CM said the Delhi government remains committed to supporting and empowering the nursing community through policy reforms and institutional support. She highlighted the government’s decision to enhance stipends for nursing interns by 27 times, calling it a significant step towards recognising the contribution of healthcare workers and strengthening their future prospects.

CM Gupta further said that the government is also focusing on strengthening healthcare services through new appointments and measures aimed at improving hospital systems. According to her, a strong and motivated nursing workforce is essential for delivering quality healthcare services.