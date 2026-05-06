Delhi deploys 13 mobile heat relief units as temperatures rise; CM Rekha Gupta unveils heat action plan

The Government of Delhi on Wednesday rolled out 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units across the national capital as part of its response to the ongoing heatwave, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagging off the vehicles from the Delhi Secretariat.

The move comes as Delhi faces soaring temperatures and increasing pressure on public health and civic infrastructure during the peak summer season.

According to the Delhi government, the mobile units will provide clean drinking water, oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets, first aid support, and cotton gamchas and caps aimed at reducing heat exposure risks among residents.

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The government also released a Heat Action Plan booklet focused on public awareness, preparedness and preventive measures during heatwave conditions.

Citizens have been advised to remain hydrated, minimise exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours and seek assistance through the 112 emergency helpline if required.

Speaking on the initiative with reporters, Gupta said the Delhi government had implemented a citywide heatwave action plan under which ORS sachets, caps, gamchas and first aid kits were being distributed. The heat mitigation exercise is being undertaken alongside broader summer preparedness measures related to water management and supply.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to assess Delhi’s water management strategy for the summer months, reported news agency ANI.

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During the meeting, officials reviewed the status of major water infrastructure projects and preparedness plans aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply during periods of peak demand.

“Our focus is not limited to immediate relief. We are simultaneously working on long-term solutions to free Delhi from recurring drinking water shortages,” Gupta said, as quoted by the agency.

She also directed officials to ensure prompt grievance redressal and warned that negligence in handling supply-related issues would invite strict action. The meeting was attended by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials from the Delhi Jal Board.

As part of the summer preparedness strategy, all major water treatment plants, namely, Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Bawana and Dwarka, have been instructed to operate at peak capacity, the ANI reported noted.

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The Delhi government is also coordinating with Haryana to monitor ammonia levels in raw water supplies to ensure uninterrupted operations at treatment plants. Authorities have identified water-stressed areas and initiated targeted measures to bridge supply gaps across the city.