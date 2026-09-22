Delhi expands designated facilities for idol disposal and Ganesh immersion

The Delhi government is establishing 110 collection centres for old and damaged idols and religious material while preparing 81 artificial immersion ponds for Ganesh festival arrangements. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, combines religious-use facilities with measures focused on cleanliness, water bodies and environmental protection.

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The collection centres are being set up at identified locations, including suitable sites such as temples. Devotees will be able to deposit old or damaged idols and other puja-related material in designated containers. The government said the arrangement is intended to offer an organised alternative to leaving religious material under trees, in parks, along roadsides or other public places.

Facilities for festival operations For Ganesh immersion, preparations have been completed at 81 identified locations across Delhi. The government said the designated sites will have arrangements covering security, sanitation, lighting, medical assistance, emergency measures, traffic management and environmental protection.

Gupta has appealed to devotees to use the artificial immersion sites and not immerse Ganesh idols in the Yamuna or other water bodies. She also urged residents not to dispose of flowers, garlands, puja material or other religious material in rivers and water bodies.

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The chief minister has asked devotees to prioritise eco-friendly idols and avoid Plaster of Paris, colours containing harmful chemicals and decorative materials that may damage water bodies and the environment.

District-level coordination Preparations are being carried out in coordination with concerned departments across all 13 revenue districts. The government said idol remains and other material will be removed after immersion according to the prescribed process, and the sites will be cleaned after the festivities.

The arrangements also extend the collection-centre approach beyond the festival period by creating designated places for old and damaged religious material. The government said this would provide residents with a clean and organised option close to their homes while reducing pressure on public spaces.

Gupta said the government’s priority was to ensure that religious faith and environmental protection complement each other. She appealed to Delhi residents to deposit damaged idols and religious material only in designated collection containers and to use artificial immersion sites for Ganesh idols.

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The government said the measures are intended to support public participation in maintaining cleanliness and protecting the city’s environment while residents continue to observe religious traditions with full devotion. The arrangements are being presented as a way to reduce avoidable disposal in public spaces and water bodies. The facilities are intended to make these arrangements easier for residents across Delhi.