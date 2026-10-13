Delhi expands education infrastructure, adds technical training facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated education and technical training facilities and laid foundation stones for further projects under the Seva Sankalp Campaign, with the government linking improved infrastructure to practical learning, employability and access to higher education.

The projects include a new government co-educational senior secondary school in Dwarka, a women’s hostel at the East Campus of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), high-tech Centres of Excellence at three industrial training institutes (ITIs), an integrated college and polytechnic in Okhla, and facilities at NSUT’s main campus.

School and hostel access The Dwarka school can accommodate 2,000 students from Classes 6 to 12 and offers Science, Commerce and Arts streams. Its 75 rooms include smart classrooms, specialised laboratories, a modern library, an Information and Communication Technology lab and staff rooms. Facilities for music, sports and other co-curricular activities have also been developed.

The hostel at NSUT’s East Campus can house 120 women students. The government expects the residential facility to make higher education more accessible, particularly for students travelling from distant areas, and give them more time to focus on their studies. The project is intended to support women’s education and participation in technical institutions.

Gupta said education should do more than provide degrees. It should help young people become self-reliant, develop their talents and participate in nation-building.

Skills linked to jobs The new Centres of Excellence are located at ITI Jahangirpuri, ITI Dhirpur, also known as Sir C.V. Raman ITI, and ITI Narela. They will offer hands-on training in industrial automation, the Industrial Internet of Things, digital manufacturing, CNC machining, robotics, 3D scanning, smart energy, solar technology and energy efficiency. The Jahangirpuri centre is expected to benefit around 1,000 trainees annually, while Dhirpur is expected to serve about 1,200. Narela will focus on skills for renewable and green energy sectors.

In Okhla, the proposed G.B. Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic will bring engineering, polytechnic education, skill development and research facilities together. Planned facilities include laboratories, smart classrooms, a library and hostels. The project aims to raise capacity from 2,880 to 7,000 students.

At NSUT’s main campus, foundation stones were laid for an Advanced Manufacturing Lab designed to provide industry-oriented training to around 2,000 students, and a dedicated Faculty Office Building. Gupta said the government wanted to connect education with practical skills, skills with employment, and innovation with entrepreneurship.