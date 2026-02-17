Delhi government clears funding package for MCD roads, sanitation, schools and community buildings

The Delhi government on Monday approved financial support running into several thousand crore rupees for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for road infrastructure, sanitation services, primary schools and community facilities, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the allocations are intended to strengthen civic infrastructure and improve service delivery through local bodies. “The overall development of Delhi depends on strong and empowered local bodies,” she said, adding that funds have also been earmarked under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF).

For roads under the MCD’s jurisdiction, officials said proposals worth about ₹1,330 crore have been prepared for the financial year 2026–27 to cover construction, repair and strengthening of roads that are less than 60 feet wide. The planned works span nearly 1,000 kilometres across the city. The government said the focus is on addressing deterioration and controlling road dust, particularly after the monsoon when air quality conditions in Delhi typically worsen.

Gupta directed departments to complete major road improvement works by September 30, 2026, and asked officials to expedite administrative approvals. The statement also said she emphasised transparency in tendering to avoid delays and ensure timely execution.

Separately, the government approved a sanitation initiative estimated at about ₹2,300 crore to be implemented under a 10-year operational expenditure (OPEX) model. As part of this project, 70 additional mechanical road-sweeping machines are to be deployed, supplementing the existing fleet, the statement said. It also announced the planned induction of around 1,000 electric litter pickers to strengthen waste collection and reduce manual handling. The administration said these measures are aimed at improving municipal waste management and dust-control operations.

In the education sector, the government approved an allocation of ₹50 crore for upgrading MCD primary schools. The funds are expected to be used for improvements to school infrastructure, sanitation facilities and classroom environments.

Another ₹50 crore has been allocated for the repair and renovation of about 298 community buildings managed by the MCD. These facilities are largely located in smaller colonies and are used for local gatherings and social functions, the statement said.