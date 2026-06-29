Delhi government plans strict regulatory law for coaching institutes; unsafe centres may face closure

The Delhi government has announced a major crackdown on coaching institutes operating without adequate safety infrastructure, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warning that centres failing to comply with mandatory norms within one month could face sealing and closure.

Addressing concerns over student safety in the capital’s large coaching ecosystem, the CM said all institutes would be required to complete fire audits and install essential safety systems, including emergency equipment and structural safeguards. Institutes found operating without compliance would not be permitted to continue functioning.

The move signals the BJP-led Delhi government’s attempt to establish tighter regulatory oversight over the rapidly expanding private coaching sector, which caters to lakhs of aspirants preparing for civil services, engineering, medical and other competitive examinations.

Gupta said the government would soon introduce a dedicated law to regulate coaching institutes based on recommendations submitted by a High Court committee. The proposed legislation is expected to define accountability standards and create a formal compliance mechanism covering fire safety, building permissions, evacuation systems and student protection measures.

“The safety and well-being of students is the government’s top priority,” the Chief Minister said, adding that several institutions currently operate in overcrowded buildings without adequate safeguards.

Officials indicated that the new regulatory framework may also include regular inspections and penalties for non-compliance.

The Delhi government has simultaneously opened channels for direct student feedback and complaints. Students have been encouraged to report unsafe conditions, negligence or lack of safety arrangements at coaching centres through email, phone calls or messages.