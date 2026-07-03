Delhi government to pilot civic-tech solutions emerging from ‘Delhi Next’ innovation programme

The Delhi government will pilot several technology-led civic solutions developed under Delhi Next – Code, Create & Change, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday while addressing participants and innovators at the conclusion of the programme.

Positioned as one of India’s largest civic-tech innovation initiatives, Delhi Next reached more than one crore young people across the country and invited participants to develop practical solutions for major urban governance challenges. The programme focused on encouraging students, developers, start-ups and young innovators to use technology for addressing real-world civic issues affecting residents in metropolitan cities.

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State will pilot ideas from the Hackathon, says government According to officials, the top 60 teams were selected after multiple evaluation rounds and presented their ideas before government representatives, domain experts and mentors. The shortlisted innovations addressed areas such as traffic management, waterlogging prevention, pollution control, digital governance systems, citizen grievance redressal and public service accessibility.

Speaking at the event, Gupta praised the energy and innovation demonstrated by participants and said the initiative represented a new model of governance that encourages collaboration between policymakers and young citizens. “Delhi Next is more than just a hackathon. It is a platform where innovative ideas are connected directly with governance and public administration,” she said.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government would work with relevant departments to implement selected projects as pilot initiatives. Officials added that participating teams would receive technical mentorship, policy guidance and a structured implementation framework to help convert prototypes into deployable civic solutions.

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Experts associated with the programme said civic-tech partnerships are becoming increasingly important for governments looking to improve efficiency, accountability and citizen engagement. Technology-enabled interventions in urban governance can help authorities respond more effectively to issues such as traffic congestion, flooding, pollution and delays in public services.

The initiative also aims to create long-term engagement between the government and the innovation ecosystem by encouraging young professionals to contribute towards governance reforms and smart-city development. Officials believe that successful pilot projects emerging from the programme could eventually be scaled across different departments and districts in Delhi.

Gupta concluded her address by thanking all participating teams and calling upon the youth to actively contribute towards building a “Viksit Delhi”. She said innovation, collaboration and civic participation would play a critical role in shaping the future of the national capital and improving quality of life for citizens.

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