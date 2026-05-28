Delhi govt announces menstrual hygiene initiatives for schools on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of initiatives focused on menstrual hygiene and school infrastructure on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The government said all schools in Delhi would have clean and organised washrooms along with regular hygiene awareness programmes and menstrual health campaigns for both boys and girls.

Schools will also set up medical rooms and “menstruation corners” equipped with sanitary napkins, innerwear and other essential hygiene products. The process of installing vending machines in school washrooms will also be expedited.

Toll-free support number to be launched The Chief Minister said school-wise HPV vaccination data would be collected and participation of government school students in the “Hauslon Ki Udaan” programme would be ensured.

The Delhi government will also introduce a toll-free number to allow students and parents to directly share complaints and suggestions with the administration. The number will be displayed at school entrances and walls.

In addition, the government announced plans to install RO water coolers in schools and undertake large-scale plantation drives from June to August. Improvement works related to whitewashing and school infrastructure will also be carried out.