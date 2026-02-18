Delhi Govt Clears ₹802 Crore Plan to Upgrade 400 km of Roads Across 45 Constituencies

The Delhi government has approved a ₹802.18 crore project to redevelop nearly 400 kilometres of roads across 45 Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday. The Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake the upgradation of over 241 major roads under a full-width resurfacing model.

Of the total project cost, ₹643.36 crore will be financed through the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) of the Government of India, while ₹158.82 crore will be contributed by the Delhi government. Officials said the works are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and will be carried out in phases to reduce traffic disruption.

The roads will be upgraded under a “wall-to-wall carpeting” approach, under which resurfacing and strengthening will be carried out across the entire width of the road instead of patch-based repairs. According to the government, this method is expected to enhance structural stability and extend the lifespan of road surfaces.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the project aims to provide durable road infrastructure and reduce recurring maintenance issues. “The objective is not temporary repair but long-term strengthening of road stretches,” she said, adding that the model would ensure uniform surface quality.

Each identified road will undergo a technical assessment of its base layer, strengthening where necessary, improvement of drainage systems and final resurfacing in accordance with engineering standards. Officials indicated that improved drainage infrastructure would help reduce waterlogging during the monsoon.

The government also linked the project to efforts to address road dust, a known contributor to particulate matter levels in the Capital. Damaged road surfaces often generate loose particles that become airborne due to vehicular movement. Comprehensive resurfacing, the administration said, is expected to reduce such dust emissions.

Among the roads included in the project are August Kranti Marg in Malviya Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Kapashera-Bijwasan Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road, Captain Gaur Marg in Kalkaji, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in Greater Kailash, Dr K.N. Katju Marg in Rohini, Shamnath Marg in Chandni Chowk, D.B. Gupta Road in Karol Bagh, ESI Hospital Road in Shahdara, Tanga Stand Road in Seemapuri, Preet Vihar Road, Patparganj Road, Khichripur Road, Khudiram Bose Road, Khajuri Flyover, Gokalpuri Flyover, Zero Pusta Road, Seelampur Road and Loni Road.

Officials noted that approximately 150 kilometres of roads were upgraded last year using similar techniques. The current programme forms part of a broader infrastructure push aimed at improving road safety, traffic flow and overall urban mobility in Delhi.