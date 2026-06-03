Delhi govt gears up for Economic Census

New Delhi, June 2 (PTI) The Delhi government has started preparations for the economic census in the city to list various trade, business and entrepreneurial agricultural units in the national capital.

The Ministry of Statistics and Plan Implementation has designated the Delhi government's Directorate of Economics and Statistics as the central nodal agency for holding the 8th Economic Census in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

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An order issued on Monday by the Planning department said that the 13 districts in Delhi will function as sub-agencies under the Directorate for the implementation of the Economic Census and related statistical activities.

The statistical officers and assistants posted in the district offices under the Revenue department have been directed to look after and coordinate the works assigned by the Directorate relating to the Economic Census, officials said.

They will work according to the guidelines and instructions issued by the Ministry regarding the census on priority basis, besides doing their routine duties.

Currently, the population census 2027 is underway in Delhi. It will be completed in early 2027, after which the economic census will be taken up, officials said.

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The economic census aims to gather detailed information about characteristic entrepreneurial activities such as location, nature of operation and sources of finance, among others.

These data points will help in conducting follow-up socio-economic surveys and planning programmes and schemes for targeted, sectoral development, officials said.

Enumerators, school teachers belonging to MCD and NDMC and other government employees will form the workforce for the census, the officials added.