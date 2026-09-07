Delhi govt orders citywide sealing drive after Satya Niketan building collapse

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reviewed rescue and search operations at the Satya Niketan building collapse site and ordered a wider safety crackdown across Delhi after the incident killed six people. The government directed authorities to immediately seal illegal five-storey buildings and intensify inspections of nearby paying-guest accommodations and other structures.

The measures followed Gupta's visit to the site, where she took stock of the situation and reviewed safety arrangements. The administration has also installed iron jacks to support buildings near the collapsed structure. Surrounding buildings were evacuated after concerns emerged about cracks in adjoining structures, including a nearby girls' hostel.

Police step up search for building owner Delhi Police has formed 10 teams to apprehend Hariram, the owner of the collapsed building, who remains untraceable. The teams include local district police, Special Staff and other operational units and are each headed by an officer of Additional DCP rank. Police are conducting raids in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while a Look Out Circular has been issued against Hariram.

An FIR has been registered against the owner. His residence is in Gurugram, Haryana, but police have not been able to trace him. The Delhi government has said strict action will be taken against any MCD officials found responsible for lapses in connection with the incident.

The collapse and subsequent evacuations have affected students living in nearby hostels. A student, Vishal, said authorities evacuated buildings in the vicinity after cracks appeared in adjoining structures. Colleges opened facilities to provide accommodation and food, while many hostel residents moved to relatives' or friends' homes.

LG calls meeting as court takes up matter Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has called a high-level meeting later on Monday to discuss the collapse. Gupta is expected to attend along with senior officials from the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Police. The meeting is likely to consider further measures in response to the incident.

The Delhi High Court is also scheduled to hear the matter after it was urgently mentioned before the Chief Justice on Monday.

The government's immediate focus is on identifying unsafe structures and enforcing building rules. Officials have been instructed to conduct intensive checks of PG accommodations and other buildings around the affected area, with sealing ordered where violations are found.

Gupta said there would be no compromise on the safety of Delhi residents and that no one responsible for negligence would be spared. The government has linked the citywide sealing directive to the broader safety response following the Satya Niketan collapse.