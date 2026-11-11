Delhi launches electric Namo Yamuna cruise to boost river tourism

Delhi has launched an electric river cruise service on the Yamuna at Sonia Vihar, adding a new attraction to the capital's tourism offerings. Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Namo Yamuna River Cruise Service on November 10. The project is intended to promote river-based tourism, eco-friendly transport and recreational facilities along the river.

Advertisement

Gupta described the Namo Yamuna River Safari as more than a cruise or boat service, saying it represented people's faith, love and devotion towards Maa Yamuna. The project combines a short boat journey with a range of attractions and amenities designed to make the riverside location a family-friendly destination.

Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra said the service would offer visitors a new tourism experience in the capital. Along with views of the Yamuna and greenery along its banks, visitors will be able to watch a theme-based musical fountain show. The show will present the story of Lord Krishna and the significance of Yamuna Maiya through music.

Cruise route , fares and operating hours The service will use an electric cruise vessel with a passenger capacity of 30. It will cover a six-kilometre round trip, with the journey taking approximately 35 to 45 minutes. Passengers will travel along a designated route and return to the point from which they started.

Advertisement

The project includes recreational cruise and ferry services along an approximately four-kilometre stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. The electric vessel is positioned as a way for visitors to experience the river from a different perspective, while supporting water-based transport and recreation.

The premises will be open from 9 am to 9 pm, with the last cruise scheduled for 8 pm. Visitors will have to pay an entry fee of ₹50 to access the premises. The fare for a complete cruise journey is ₹500 for adults and ₹300 for children.

A separate musical fountain attraction will operate between 5 pm and 7 pm. The show is designed around themes associated with Lord Krishna and Yamuna Maiya, adding a cultural element to the riverside experience.

Advertisement

Family-focused facilities at Sonia Vihar Beyond the cruise, the site will offer recreational boating, an eco-tourism experience, a creative zone, a food zone, gaming activities and a children's zone. These facilities are intended to provide visitors with options beyond the boat ride and make the destination suitable for families.

The supporting infrastructure includes commercial shops, ticket counters, drinking water facilities, paid vehicle parking and a waiting area. Separate toilet facilities have been provided for women, men and persons with disabilities. The site also has lighting arrangements and an access road paved with concrete blocks.

The nearest metro station identified for visitors is Nanaksar Sonia Vihar Metro station. The facilities are intended to support access to the riverfront and make the site more organised for visitors.

Advertisement

The project seeks to broaden Delhi's tourism options by developing the recreational potential of the Yamuna. Its combination of an electric cruise, themed entertainment and visitor amenities is intended to create a destination around the river while placing emphasis on sustainable infrastructure and water-based recreation.