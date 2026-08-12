Delhi launches four tourism circuits to transform capital from ‘transit city’ to ‘destination city’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched four spiritual and heritage tourism circuits as part of the government’s effort to position the capital as a destination where domestic and international tourists stay longer and experience its religious, cultural and historical diversity.

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The circuits were launched during the Spiritual and Heritage Tourism Conclave 2026 at Akshardham Temple, where spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was also present.

The conclave was organised around the theme “Delhi: The Capital of Spirituality, Heritage, and Experiences”. The government said the initiative is intended to bring together Delhi’s spiritual, cultural and historical attractions and present them as integrated tourism experiences.

The four circuits are The Soul of Delhi, The Heritage of Delhi, Delhi Sacred Harmony and Echoes of Delhi. They connect sites representing different faiths, traditions and periods of the capital’s history.

The Soul of Delhi circuit includes Agrasen ki Baoli, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Temple, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Heritage of Delhi circuit covers Birla Temple, Jhandewalan Mata Mandir, Jantar Mantar, Yogmaya Temple and Jagannath Temple.

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Delhi Sacred Harmony includes the Ancient Hanuman Temple, Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Dr Ambedkar Memorial, Purana Qila and Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. Echoes of Delhi includes the Buddhist Temple, Church of Redemption, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Chhatarpur Temple, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and Linga Bhairavi Sannidhanam.

Focus shifts from sightseeing to immersive tourism experience Speaking at the conclave, Gupta said the objective of the circuits was not simply to connect tourist attractions but to create a broader experience for visitors.

The chief minister said tourists should be able to experience Delhi’s spirituality, history, architecture, culture, cuisine, folk traditions and different faiths rather than simply visit individual monuments.

She said the government wants tourists to stay in Delhi for longer periods, including overnight stays, and explore different parts of the city. The move, according to the government, could create additional economic activity for businesses and professionals dependent on tourism.

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Hotels, restaurants, tour operators, local guides, artists, artisans and small entrepreneurs could benefit if visitors spend more time in the capital, the government said.

Gupta also described Delhi as a reflection of India’s cultural and spiritual diversity. She said the city’s identity goes beyond its political role and includes traditions preserved by communities from different parts of the country.

Government highlights Delhi's spiritual tourism potential The chief minister said Delhi’s heritage is not limited to well-known monuments such as the Red Fort, Purana Qila and Humayun’s Tomb. The city also has a network of temples, gurdwaras, churches, mosques and Buddhist and Jain religious sites.

She said the presence of people from different parts of India has also contributed to Delhi’s cultural diversity, with festivals and traditions from states and regions across the country being observed in the capital.

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Gupta said growing international interest in Indian spirituality, yoga, peace and inner balance presents an opportunity for Delhi to strengthen its position as a spiritual tourism destination.

She referred to Delhi’s religious and spiritual sites as part of a wider tourism offering that could attract visitors looking for experiences beyond conventional sightseeing.

The chief minister also called for greater participation from spiritual institutions, hotels and the hospitality industry, tour operators, local businesses, heritage organisations, experts, content creators, travel influencers and media organisations in promoting Delhi’s tourism potential.

The government said the four circuits are intended to make it easier for visitors to explore multiple attractions through curated routes while encouraging them to discover the capital’s diverse heritage.