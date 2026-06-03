Delhi Looks to Deepen Collaboration With Germany’s Thuringia State

Delhi is exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation with the German state of Thuringia across sectors including urban infrastructure, digital governance, education and workforce development.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mario Voigt, Minister-President of Thuringia, along with a visiting delegation from Germany.

According to officials, the interaction focused on areas that are increasingly important to modern urban economies, including smart city development, sustainable infrastructure, environmental technologies, mobility solutions and water management.

The two sides also discussed collaboration in skill development and talent mobility, reflecting growing interest in workforce partnerships between India and Germany. Education and human capital development emerged as key themes during the talks.

The engagement comes at a time when India and Germany are expanding cooperation across technology, sustainability and industrial sectors. Sub-national partnerships between cities and regional governments are increasingly being viewed as vehicles for knowledge transfer, innovation and investment opportunities.

Delhi officials said the capital is interested in learning from global best practices in urban management and public service delivery, while also showcasing its own initiatives in governance and infrastructure development.